Rogers uses quick start to down Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- Rogers is back in business in the 7A-West.

Noah Goodshield threw three touchdown passes in the first half and Rogers defeated Springdale 37-21 at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium. Joshua Shepherd put Rogers ahead 28-0 when he scored on a 53-yard touchdown run on the second play of the second half.

Springdale scored on a 1-yard run by Landon Phipps before Goodshield answered with a 14-yard run to give the Mounties a 34-6 lead late in the third quarter.

"They just keep getting better," Rogers Coach Chad Harbison said of a Mounties defense that shut down Springdale in the first half. "Coach [Dale] Williams, our defensive coordinator, felt really good about their plan coming in. They played lights out because we spit and spurt on offense in the first half."

The win was the second consecutive for Rogers (5-1, 3-1 7A-West) following a loss to Fayetteville and sets the Mounties up for an important home game next week with Bentonville, which had its 35-game conference win streak snapped in a loss at Fayetteville on Friday night.

Rogers scored on its first two possessions then added a third touchdown late in the second quarter to lead 21-0 at halftime. Rogers twice converted on fourth down before Goodshield opened the scoring with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jansen Garner. Goodshield then followed with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Joel Garner.

Rogers hit a lull in the second quarter before adding a third touchdown when Goodshield rolled right and hit Eli Parsons for a 58-yard touchdown with 1:13 left before halftime.

Springdale got on the scoreboard in the third quarter when Phipps scored on a 1-yard run after breaking free for a 49-yard run on the previous play. The Bulldogs scored again when Davon Sparks took a reverse pitch and went 58 yards for the touchdown to cut the Rogers lead to 34-13.

Springdale had chances to keep the score close in the first half but the Bulldogs squandered their opportunities. Springdale twice went backwards because of penalties or sacks after gaining possessions at their own 40.

Springdale's best opportunity came after the Bulldogs recovered a fumbled punt at the Rogers 21. But again Springdale retreated and Chris Cortez was wide left on a 46-yard field goal attempt. Rogers then needed only two minutes to extend its lead to 21-0 on the pass from Goodshield to Parsons well down the field.

"We didn't come out with the intensity that we usually do to start off a game," Springdale Coach Brett Hobbs said. "They did a great job converting two fourth downs and we missed our opportunity when they muffed that punt in the red zone. We didn't capitalize."

Springdale (1-6, 1-3), which lost 37-36 on a late field goal to Springdale Har-Ber two weeks ago, will continue conference play next week at Fayetteville.