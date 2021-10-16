Shooting victim was a UAPB student

Norris Perry Jr. wore many hats in 22 years on earth, according to his sister.

Perry, who was from West Memphis, was a college student, a cook and had just been hired for a welding job.

One thing Perry was not, LaToya Brown said, was confrontational.

"My brother was never like that, at all," said Brown, 26, a former University of Arkansas at Little Rock student who lives in Cordova, Tenn., near Memphis. "If he and I got into an argument, he would just turn away."

Yet, a confrontation of some sort led to Perry's death on the morning of Oct. 10 at Camelot Apartments in Pine Bluff.

Police said they responded at about 9:30 a.m. to the complex at 4001 Old Warren Road and identified Perry as the victim of a homicide. Perry was found in the exterior stairwell of the building with apparent gunshot wounds, and a handgun near him was recovered.

Police said the suspect is a 67-year-old male but have not yet released his name.

"The 67-year-old male was fully cooperative with officers and turned over his firearm," according to a news release. Police added that the man was taken into custody and was being interviewed at the detective office.

Almost a week later, it is not yet known whether the suspect will be charged in the incident.

Interim Police Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. said the investigation is progressing, but he did not offer further details when asked whether the suspect would be charged or cleared.

Brown said Perry returned to Pine Bluff about 2 a.m. Oct. 10 from celebrating a relative's birthday in Memphis and spent the night at his girlfriend's apartment at Camelot Apartments, then went to work later that morning.

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander confirmed earlier this week in an open letter that Perry was a junior business administrator major and member of the school's M4 Band, or Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South. Alexander said he reached out to Perry's mother to express condolences to the family.

"Please keep Mr. Perry's family and friends in your thoughts and prayers," Alexander wrote.

Perry was not active in the band at the time of his death, a school spokesperson clarified.

Saracen Casino chief marketing officer Carlton Saffa confirmed that Perry was a cook at the Pine Bluff resort.

"He was an incredible member of our team," Saffa said. "He helped us when we opened the casino last October. If you have eaten something fried at our restaurant, there's a good chance he had a hand in preparing it. He was the 'Fry King.' He was a leader in the kitchen and a self-starter. He started at the post last October and transitioned to our buffet. We were proud to work with him."

Perry and Brown were siblings on their mother's side, Brown said. She added Perry leaves behind a 27-year-old brother and 9-year-old sister on his father's side.

Asked how she and her family are doing, Brown said: "We're not OK at all."

Brown's family is planning for a funeral Oct. 23 in either West Memphis or Marion, she said.

Perry's death marks the 22nd homicide this year in Pine Bluff, and it was the second last weekend.

Franklin said officers are still investigating a shooting that occured before 5 a.m. Oct. 9 at 3702 W. Short Second Ave.

Police made contact with Christian Mayzes, 18. Before he lost consciousness and died, he said he had been shot at a nearby club. Mayzes was pronounced dead at 6:01 a.m. at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Police have not identified a suspect or a motive for the shooting.