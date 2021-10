SMACKOVER 22, BARTON 14

SMACKOVER – Brandon Lockhart threw a 54-yard touchdown to Daylon Curley with two seconds left to lift Smackover (3-4, 1-3 3A-6) to a thrilling victory over Barton (1-5, 1-3).

A Jakessio Welch interception set the stage for the go-ahead score for the Buckaroos, who trailed 8-2 at the halftime before rallying to snap a three-game losing streak. Lockhart, who had a 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, also had an 11-yard scoring toss to D'Kylan Hildreth in the fourth.