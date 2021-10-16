Son of former Lt. Gov. Win Rockefeller, facing federal gun charges, has bond revoked over cocaine use

Louis Henry Rockefeller, son of the late Lt. Gov. Winthrop Paul Rockefeller, was ordered taken into the custody of federal marshals this week after repeatedly testing positive for cocaine use as he awaits trial on federal gun charges.

Rockefeller, 25, of Little Rock had been free on bond after his indictment in December on seven counts of weapons violations regarding the conversion and transfer of machine guns. A superseding indictment handed up in August added a count of possession of machine guns.

After his Dec. 10 arrest, Rockefeller was released from jail at a bond hearing by U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe and ordered to report to inpatient drug rehabilitation in Russellville.

In July, the U.S. probation office in Little Rock filed a motion to revoke Rockefeller's bond, citing failure to abide by the rules and regulations of a chemical-free living facility operated by Freedom House in Russellville after he was discharged July 5 when, according to the motion, he returned to the facility two hours past curfew and tested positive for cocaine use.

At a revocation hearing Aug. 16, Volpe allowed Rockefeller to remain free on bond, citing his employment with a car dealership and noting that he had gone more than six months without testing positive for drug use. Rockefeller had also reenrolled himself in residential drug treatment at Freedom House on July 6 and at Serenity Park Recovery Center on July 21.

According to a superseding motion to revoke bond filed Aug. 5, Rockefeller completed a 14-day residential treatment at Serenity Park Recovery on Aug. 3.

But a third revocation motion filed Wednesday noted that Rockefeller had been discharged from a drug treatment program Sept. 30 for failure to follow the rules and that he had tested positive for cocaine use Sept. 29 and Oct. 6.

On Thursday, Volpe revoked Rockefeller's bond and ordered him jailed until his case is resolved. In his order, Volpe said Rockefeller "was given one last opportunity to abide by my Order Setting Conditions of Release and he failed by submitting two urine specimens which tested and confirmed positive for cocaine."

The illegal firearms included pistols and rifles, all equipped with conversion devices turning them into automatic weapons, according to the indictment. The firearms listed include three Glock pistols, an Aero Precision M4E1 multicaliber rifle and a Diamondback DB15 multicaliber rifle, all equipped with machine-gun conversion devices enabling them to fire automatically with a single pull of the trigger.

The machine gun and parts transfers occurred between June and October 2020, according to the indictment.

Rockefeller has pleaded innocent to the charges.

A codefendant, Noah Michael Millea, 20, of Benton, was indicted on two counts of transfer of a machine gun. A superseding indictment handed up in August by a federal grand jury added one count of making a false statement to acquire firearms.

Millea also has pleaded innocent.

According to court records, Rockefeller and Millea are scheduled to go to trial Nov. 22 before U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky. If f0und guilty, each faces a possible sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Rockefeller is being held in the Pulaski County jail, according to online jail records. Millea remains free on bond.

Information for this article was contributed by Joseph Flaherty of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.