Sophomore leads Lonoke past Mills

by ROBERT YATES SPECIAL TO THE DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 2:37 a.m.
Lonoke quarterback Bradon Allen (middle) runs through a gap created by his offensive line Friday during the Jackrabbits’ 35-6 victory over the Mills Comets. Allen ran 21 times for 154 yards and 3 touchdowns. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1016Football21/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Sophomore quarterback Bradon Allen rushed 21 times for 154 yards and 3 touchdowns in Lonoke's 35-6 victory over Mills in 4A-2 action on a windy Friday night at Mills Stadium in Little Rock.

Lonoke (6-1, 3-1) never trailed as Allen scored on touchdown runs of 6 and 4 yards in the first half and 42 yards late in the third quarter. He also threw a 39-yard touchdown pass (tipped by a teammate) to senior wide receiver Chaston Dockery late in the second quarter to give the Jackrabbits a 21-0 halftime lead.

"To be a sophomore and to be as talented as he is is unbelievable," Lonoke Coach Harry Wright said. "He started for us last year as a freshman. He's continued to grow and put in the work. I'm proud of where he's at. I've got to remind myself sometimes he's a sophomore because he still makes some sophomore mistakes sometimes, but for the most part I thought he played really well."

Mills (5-2, 2-2) trimmed the halftime deficit to 21-6 on a 43-yard touchdown run by junior tailback Daniel Brown Jr. with 3:15 remaining in the third quarter. But Allen then directed Lonoke on an eight-play, 75-yard drive, capped by his 42-yard keeper up the middle with eight seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Lonoke's final touchdown came on a 5-yard run by senior utility back Spencer Pepper with 2:42 remaining.

The Jackrabbits finished with a 353-240 advantage in total yards. Mills star junior running back Jabrae Shaw was limited to a handful of plays because of a foot injury suffered in last week's 38-28 loss at Clinton.

"I know he's a big part of their running game and it would make them a little more one-dimensional," Wright said. "I think our defense played extremely well. I hate it for the kid to be hurt, but I feel like we would have played well with him being in there as well."

Comets Coach Cortez Lee said Shaw didn't practice this week and aggravated the injury on a 17-yard run on the first play of the second quarter.

"He's a big part of what we do," Lee said. "But at the same time, it's next man up. We just have to do better, team-wise, coaching-wise and everything else."

Mills was trying to clinch its first winning season since 2013.

The Lonoke defense converges to tackle Mills wide receiver Jimmy Elliott during the Jackrabbits’ victory over the Comets on Friday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)
Print Headline: Sophomore lifts Jackrabbits past Comets

