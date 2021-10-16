SS Batesville sticks to basics, tops CAC

Southside Batesville Coach Brian Reardon was hoping the Southerners would not have to pass much in their conference game with the Central Arkansas Christian Mustangs on Friday night.

Mission accomplished.

In a 59-19 victory at Mustang Mountain in North Little Rock, Southside (5-2, 3-1 4A-2) ran for 480 yards to win their third straight conference game in smashmouth fashion.

"We came down here knowing CAC is a little down, and believe it won't last long ... we knew they were a little down and our challenge this week was to not overlook them and make sure we rolled in here and handled our business, and I felt like we did,'' Reardon said.

It did not start that way. The Southerners did take a 6-0 lead on Nick Risner's 5-yard run on their first possession. But after the PAT kick was missed, the Mustangs responded with a 79-yard drive that ended with Tyler Williams scoring on a 2-yard run. Isaac Rine's extra point gave CAC a 7-6 lead with 1:39 left in the first quarter.

Southside responded with a 61-yard drive and Risner scored from the 1 and a 12-7 lead after another failed extra point.

The game turned on the next play. The Southerners recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and bullish Jacob Dunne scored from the 2 and Southside took a 20-7 lead.

A 90-yard drive capped by Dunne's 3-yard touchdown and the 2-point conversion made it 28-7 with 2:37 left in the half.

Rine returned the kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown as the Mustangs pulled within 28-13 after a failed two-point try.

Dunne's 5-yard touchdown made it 36-13 with 1:17 left in the half.

On the first play of the second half, sophomore Seth Case went 49 yards for a score. Brandon Lopez's extra point made it 43-13.

Jonathan Strother's interception set up a 2-yard run by quarterback Landen Haas as Southside stretched the margin to 50-13.

The defense stopped the Mustangs offense in the end zone for a safety and Steven Riggs added the final touchdown.

Rise added the final CAC score on a 1-yard run with 5:10 left.

"Our line is our strength on offense and defense,'' Reardon said. "We ran six or seven or eight guys on offense but we tried to dominate the line of scrimmage. That was our plan. Our quarterback was actually a little dinged up and we didn't want him to throw the ball much, so we challenged our offense to run our base plays all night and win it like that."