STAR CITY 42, DUMAS 21

STAR CITY – Mason Taylor carried 13 times for 135 yards and 5 touchdowns in a home victory for Star City (5-2, 3-1 4A-8).

Cole Branson added 113 yards on 16 rushes for the Bulldogs, who've won four of their last five games.

The loss was the third in a row for Dumas (2-4, 1-3).