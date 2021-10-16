CROSS COUNTRY

UA men 3rd, women 6th

The University of Arkansas men's cross country team took third and the UA women were sixth on Friday at the Florida State Pre-National Invitational in Tallahassee, Fla., on the course which will host the NCAA Championships on Nov. 20.

Seniors Amon Kemboi (23:13.1) and Gilbert Boit (23:22.7) led the Razorbacks by taking 10th and 16th, respectively, in the 8,000-meter race.

Northern Arizona, the No. 1-ranked team and defending national champions, won the 40-team race with 64 points.

Colorado and Arkansas each scored 128 points, but the Buffaloes were awarded second place and the Razorbacks third based on a tie-breaker system in which Colorado's top three finishers had a lower score.

Also scoring for the Razorbacks were Andrew Kibet (27th in 23:28.0), Emmanuel Cheboson (31st in 23:29.9) and Myles Richter (44th in 23:47.3).

Arkansas junior Lauren Gregory finished second in the women's 6,000-meter race in 19:47.7.

The Razorbacks scored 243 points in the 33-team field in finishing behind Colorado (54), Utah (149), Florida State (163), Ole Miss (165) and North Carolina (184).

Also scoring for Arkansas were Krissy Gear (eighth in 20:07.9), Isabel Van Camp (24th in 20:16.5), Julia Paternain (99th in 21:10.0) and Gracie Hyde (116th in 21:22.7).

SOCCER

Arkansas defeats Missouri

Kayla McKeon scored two goals to help lead No. 6 Arkansas (12-2-0, 6-0-0 SEC) to a 6-1 victory over Missouri (5-9-0, 1-6-0) on Friday night at Razorback Field in Fayetteville.

Anna Podojil, Kiley Dulaney, Cora Duininck and Parker Goins also scored for the Razorbacks, who led 3-0 at halftime.

McKeon scored the first two goals in the 23rd and 45th minutes to give Arkansas a 2-0 lead. Podojil's goal in the 45th minute made it 3-0.

Dulaney scored in the 51st minute for a 4-0 lead. Missouri's Cassidy Nurnberger had the lone goal for the Tigers in the 64th minute before Arkansas scored its final two goals with Duininck and Goins converting in the 82nd and 83rd minutes, respectively.

Arkansas will travel to Auburn on Thursday.

ASU ties Georgia State

Arkansas State University (8-4-2, 5-1-1 Sun Belt Conference) and Georgia State (8-4-5, 3-1-4) tied 3-3 on Friday at the A-State Soccer Park in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves trailed 3-1 in the 64th minute, but came back to tie the match at 3-3 thanks to goals from Sarah Strong in the 76th minute and Aliyah Williamson in the 81st minute.

Sarah Sodoma scored ASU's goal in the first half in the 30th minute as the Red Wolves trailed 2-1 at halftime.

GOLF

Stephens Cup pass available

An all-day pass for Wednesday's action at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup is available online.

The pass is $50 and can be purchased at stephenscup.com.

Weekly passes are also available for $150. Attendees will be sent a daily Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday grounds ticket after purchasing the weekly pass.

The inaugural Stephens Cup, which will feature NCAA Division I men's and women's golf teams including both University of Arkansas squads, begins Monday and runs through Wednesday at The Alotian Golf Club in Roland.

VOLLEYBALL

UALR loses at home

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (11-9, 2-6 Sun Belt Conference) lost 25-20, 27-25, 25-23 to Texas State (9-11, 5-2) on Friday night at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

Nicole Medlin led the Trojans with 12 kills. Laura Jansen finished with 10 kills.

Laure Jansen posted 10 digs.

UCA falls on road

The University of Central Arkansas (4-12, 2-5 Atlantic Sun Conference) lost 25-23, 27-25, 22-25, 25-19 to North Alabama on Friday night in Florence, Ala.

Lexi Miller had a team-high 11 kills for the Sugar Bears.

Jamiryana Hall had 10 kills.

MOTOR SPORTS

IMCA Worlds get early start today

Rain washed out qualifying nights Thursday and Friday for the World IMCA Stock Car Championship at Batesville Motor Speedway. As a result, both remaining qualifying events will be held today in advance of tonight's main event.

Racing is scheduled to begin today at 11 a.m. Both qualifying cards will include 15 heat races and a 25-lap preliminary feature with the top nine finishers of each earning spots in tonight's main event, which will pay $50,000 to win and $1,500 to start.

Dylan Thornton of Santa Maria, Calif., won Wednesday night's preliminary and will start from the pole in the finale.

Adult grandstand admission is $25 and pit passes are $40.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services