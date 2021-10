STUTTGART -- In a meeting of two of the league's best, Stuttgart (5-1, 3-0 4A-2) comfortably took care of Clinton (3-3, 2-1).

The Ricebirds broke away with a big third quarter, outscoring the Yellowjackets 21-0 and extending their lead to 42-7. Cedric Hawkins had two long touchdown runs in the quarter, on plays of 61 and 69 yards.