SU sees Lions as gridiron menace

Southern University interim Coach Jason Rollins has noticed one constant about the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff since the teams last played in March.

"They have a very experienced offensive line that's very physical, so they haven't changed," said Rollins, who was promoted in April after Dawson Odums left to become Norfolk State University head coach. "They haven't changed at all as far as their personnel."

True, Mark Evans II, Atondre Smith, Eric Jones, Jordan Mack and Noah Hayes have kept the first-string offensive line intact since the spring. Three other offensive starters -- wideouts Dejuan Miller and Josh Wilkes, and quarterback Skyler Perry -- and eight more on defense have returned from the group that won the Southwestern Athletic Conference Western Division.

But experience has not helped the Golden Lions (1-4, 0-3 SWAC) much in their title defense.

"We've got to play complementary football," Lions Coach Doc Gamble said. "It starts with defense, but offense complements our defense and then our special teams as well. Offensively, we've got to help our defense out. Offense has to score points when they're supposed to score points and that will help us to not give up easy points."

UAPB, which has lost four in a row, is trying to end its longest losing streak since dropping eight straight in 2018. Today's opportunity, set to air at 2 p.m. on ESPN+ and KPBA-FM 99.3, comes on the school's homecoming day against a team the Lions defeated 33-30 to start their unusual spring season seven months ago.

After last Saturday's loss at Alabama State University, Gamble hinted at re-evaluating the starting quarterback role after redshirt freshman Xzavier Vaughn gave the UAPB offense another spark in relief of Perry, who was second-team All-SWAC during the spring.

Vaughn is among a number of new playmakers who have been bright spots in an otherwise difficult season thus far for the Lions, throwing 10 for 17 completions for 271 yards the past two games.

Many of the Lions' costly mistakes have come from new additions to the team, Gamble said, adding they have to play and learn from them. Still, Gamble didn't limit the blame to just one part of the team.

"And then when we try to rely on our veteran guys to overcompensate for that, that's not fair to them, but our veteran guys have got to play better as well," he said. "Everybody -- coaches included -- have taken turns making critical mistakes in crucial situations. Well, what situation? Every situation."

ABOUT THE JAGUARS

Southern (2-3, 1-1 SWAC) has alternated losses and wins this year. The Jaguars' offense ranks third in the SWAC at 401.2 yards per game, powered by three players who rank among the top 10 in the conference in rushing -- Devon Benn (72.8 yards per game), Kobe Dillion (63.3) and Craig Nelson (52.5).

In comparison, UAPB graduate transfer Kierre Crossley, who ranks 12th in the SWAC in that category, is the team's rushing leader at 43.4.

"They've got a better passer," Gamble said in reference to McDaniel, who has completed 66.7% of his passes and thrown for 586 yards and six touchdowns with one interception this season. "This guy is a little more accurate than the other guy [Skelton has completed 65.6%], but he does some things with his legs, too."

KEYS TO VICTORY

Rollins, a safeties coach when he was promoted, said he has heard the cries from Jaguar fans about the team's inconsistency this season. Southern is a traditional powerhouse among all historically Black college football programs.

"Our process is always the same. We have to be the best versions of ourselves every Saturday," he said. "So, we take care of ourselves and everything else will follow. Run, block, tackle, catch, be the best versions of ourselves."

UAPB's defense has given up a number of big plays in recent weeks, and Gamble said the Lions will have to be more stingy after allowing Alabama State redshirt freshman Myles Crawley to toss four touchdown passes, two of them going for 40 or more yards.

"Our mindset is to win the game, and that's what we're going to get set to do here," Gamble said. "We've got to get right and this is a good week to do it. Once we get back right, we've got to stay right."

SWAC standings and schedule

Western Division; Conference; Overall.

Prairie View A&M; 3-0; 4-1

Alcorn State; 2-0; 3-2

Southern; 1-1; 2-3

Texas Southern; 1-1; 1-3

Grambling State; 1-2; 2-4

UAPB; 0-3; 1-4

Eastern Division; Conference; Overall.

Jackson State; 2-0; 4-1

Alabama State; 2-1; 3-2

Florida A&M; 1-1; 3-2

Miss. Valley State; 1-1; 2-3

Alabama A&M; 1-2; 3-2

Bethune-Cookman; 0-3; 0-6

Today's games

Prairie View A&M at Bethune-Cookman, noon (Cat Eye Network on YouTube)

Florida A&M at Alabama A&M, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Southern at UAPB, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Texas Southern at Grambling State, 2 p.m. (GSUTigers.com/watch)

Alabama State at Jackson State, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Alcorn State at Miss. Valley State, 3 p.m.