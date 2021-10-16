Sections
Super Quiz: Heteronyms

Today at 1:32 a.m.

  1. There was a -------- in her eye when she saw the -------- in her new dress.

  2. The -------- left its perch and -------- straight at the intruder.

  3. ---------- up the car window to block out the cold --------.

  4. The fisherman who caught the biggest ---------- also played the -------- guitar.

  5. ---------- the male deer pursue several -------- or just one?

  6. I could not get -------- enough to -------- the gate in time.

  7. He was not careful when he -------- up the steel wire and received a serious ----------.

  8. The strong winds will -------- them if they have the ---------- lunch on deck.

  9. If they ---------- their comrades they will be banished to the ----------.

ANSWERS:

  1. Tear

  2. Dove

  3. Wind

  4. Bass

  5. Does

  6. Close

  7. Wound

  8. Buffet

  9. Desert

