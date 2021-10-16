Super Quiz: Heteronyms

There was a -------- in her eye when she saw the -------- in her new dress.
The -------- left its perch and -------- straight at the intruder.
---------- up the car window to block out the cold --------.
The fisherman who caught the biggest ---------- also played the -------- guitar.
---------- the male deer pursue several -------- or just one?
I could not get -------- enough to -------- the gate in time.
He was not careful when he -------- up the steel wire and received a serious ----------.
The strong winds will -------- them if they have the ---------- lunch on deck.
If they ---------- their comrades they will be banished to the ----------.
ANSWERS:
Tear
Dove
Wind
Bass
Does
Close
Wound
Buffet
Desert