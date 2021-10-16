Super Quiz: Heteronyms

There was a -------- in her eye when she saw the -------- in her new dress.

The -------- left its perch and -------- straight at the intruder.

---------- up the car window to block out the cold --------.

The fisherman who caught the biggest ---------- also played the -------- guitar.

---------- the male deer pursue several -------- or just one?

I could not get -------- enough to -------- the gate in time.

He was not careful when he -------- up the steel wire and received a serious ----------.

The strong winds will -------- them if they have the ---------- lunch on deck.