SYLVAN HILLS 28, SHERIDAN 6

Dylan Harris led the way for Sylvan Hills (6-1, 4-0 6A-East), rushing for 116 yards and two touchdowns in a home win over Sheridan (2-5, 0-4).

The Bears' offense picked up all 315 of its yards on the ground. Orrin Bosnick racked up 93 yards and a touchdown. Gavin Tiner finished with 3 yards but scored on a fourth-quarter run from the 1.

Sheridan's CJ Dollarhide rushed for 80 yards and scored the team's only touchdown.