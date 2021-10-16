Three-man team eyes space record

BEIJING — China launched a three-person crew today for a six-month mission aboard its space station that is planned at setting a record for the length of time spent in space by Chinese astronauts as the country moves toward completing the orbiting structure.

The Shenzhou-13 spaceship carrying the three astronauts was launched by a Long March-2F rocket.

It was expected to complete docking with the Tianhe module later today, beginning the mission that will continue the work of the first three-person crew that spent 90 days aboard. Those crew members conducted two spacewalks and deployed a 33-foot mechanical arm before returning to Earth in mid-September.

The new crew includes two space veterans. Pilot Zhai Zhigang, 55, and Wang Yaping, 41, the only woman on the mission, and Ye Guangfu, 41, who is making his first trip to space.

The crew was seen off by a military band and supporters singing “Ode to the Motherland,” underscoring the weight of national pride invested in the China’s space program.

The crew’s scheduled activities include up to three spacewalks to install equipment in preparation for expanding the station, assessing living conditions in the module and conducting experiments in space medicine and other fields.

China’s military-run space program plans to send multiple crews to the station over the next two years to make it fully functional.