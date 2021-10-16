Today's Great American Conference Games

HARDING AT HENDERSON STATE

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Carpenter-Haygood Stadium, Arkadelphis

RADIO KVHU-FM, 95.3, Searcy; Henderson State Network 1 Sports KYXK-FM, 106.9, KVRC-FM, 91.9; KDEL-FM, 100.9

INTERNET hardingsports.com, hsusports.com

RECORDS Harding (5-1, 5-1 GAC); Henderson State (6-0, 6-0)

COACHES Paul Simmons (35-10) in 4 seasons at Harding; Scott Maxfield 114-57 in 16 seasons at Henderson State, 143-69 in 19 seasons overall

SERIES Henderson State leads 33-21-1

LAST WEEK Harding def. Nazarene 49-10; Henderson State def. East Central (Okla.) 59-24

LAST MEETING Harding def. Henderson State, 14-13, in 2019

NOTEWORTHY Henderson State is 6-0 for the first time since 2014 when it finished 9-2. The Reddies were 7-0 leading into the Harding matchup in 2014, losing 28-24 when the Bisons scored with 14 seconds remaining in Arkadelphia. The Reddies are No. 9 in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25, while Harding is No. 20. ... Henderson State QB Adam Morse (125-183 passing, 1,726, 20 TDs, 7 INTs) did not play when the teams last played in 2019, but his top receiver, L'liott Curry (48-734 receiving, 9 TDs) did play and caught 5 passes for 76 yards. The Reddies are 5-deep at running back, with Duce Sproles (346, 5), Kris Morris (307, 2), Darius Austin (207, 4) leading the way. True freshman Fedrick O'Donald, from North Little Rock, carried 8 times for 37 yards last week. ... Harding fifth-year senior fullback Cole Chancey (561 rushing, 11 TDs) has rushed 53 times for 269 yards and 1 TD in 3 previous meetings against the Reddies. Fifth-year senior QB Preston Paden (335 rushing, 3 TDs, 9-20 passing, 248, 2) has rushed 25 times for 47 yards in 2 previous starts vs. Harding and is 6 of 10 passing, 106 yards, 1 TD. Harding senior LBs Dylan Hendricks and Shedrick Robinson are making their fourth start against the Reddies.

ARKANSAS TECH VS. SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Memorial Stadium, El Dorado (Murphy USA Classic)

RADIO KCJC-FM, 102.3, Russellville; KVMZ-FM, 99.1, Magnolia

INTERNET arkansastechsports.com, muleriderathletics.com

RECORDS Arkansas Tech (2-4, 2-4 GAC); Southern Arkansas (2-4, 2-4)

COACHES Kyle Shipp (5-12 in 2nd season) at ATU; Mike McCarty (2-4 in first season) at SAU

SERIES ATU leads 46-33-4

LAST WEEK ATU def. Oklahoma Baptist 38-35; SAU lost to Southeastern Oklahoma State 38-24

LAST MEETING SAU def. Arkansas Tech 35-14 in 2019

NOTEWORTHY Arkansas Tech is coming off consecutive victories after an 0-4 start while SAU is on a 4-game losing streak after a 2-0 start in McCarty's first season. ... Tech has amped up its offense after averaging 21.0 points in its first 4 games, scoring 51 two weeks ago against Southern Nazarene and 38 last week to beat Oklahoma Baptist. Senior QB Jack Lindsey (1,136 passing, 9 TDs) has averaged 279 yards over his past 3 games after throwing for a total of 297 in his first 3 games. Lindsey has rushed for 187 yards and 2 TDs. Senior RB Caleb Batie (355, 2 TDs) is Tech's leading rusher. ... The Muleriders' offense revolves around senior QB Hayden Mallory (1,570 passing, 14 TDs, 8 INTs.), redshirt junior wide receiver Micah Small (37-645, 8) and third-year freshman tailback Jariq Scales (114-663 rushing, 4 TDs). The Muleriders are sixth in scoring offense (28.3 ppg) but 10th in scoring defense (35.8 ppg). SAU is tied with Harding for the GAC lead in sacks with 16, but it is 11th in total defense (467.0 ypg) and 12th in pass defense (280.0 ypg). ... Tech is 11th in the GAC in total offense (346.0) and No. 8 in total defense (401.1 ypg).

OUACHITA BAPTIST AT ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Willis "Convoy" Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium

RADIO KHBM-FM, 93.7, Monticello; Ouachita Radio Network: KDXE-FM,101.1 (Little Rock); KESA-FM, 100.9 (Eureka Springs); KAMD-FM, 97.1 (Camden); KZNG-AM 1340/FM 97.9/FM-105.5 (Hot Springs); KNAS-FM, 105.5 (Nashville); KQOR-FM, 105.3 (Mena); KFTB-FM, 98.1 (Pine Bluff); KHGG-FM, 103.5 (Fort Smith); KILX-FM, 102.1 (De Queen)

INTERNET obutigers.com, uamsports.com

RECORDS UAM (4-2, 4-2 GAC), OBU (5-1, 5-1)

COACHES Hud Jackson 38-67 in 10 seasons at UAM; Todd Knight 128-97 in 22 seasons at OBU, 156-129-2 in 28 seasons overall;

SERIES OBU leads 45-33-1

LAST WEEK OBU def. Southwestern Oklahoma State 30-10; UAM def. Northwestern Oklahoma State 42-23

LAST MEETING Ouachita Baptist def. UAM 35-7 in 2019

NOTEWORTHY OBU is 11th in both Division II polls -- the American Football Coaches Association Top 25 and the d2ootball.com Top 25. ... The Tigers' offense revolves around a powerful running attack led by tailbacks TJ Cole (119-779 rushing, 5 TDs) and Kendel Givens (75-465, 15). OBU is second in the GAC and second in NCAA Division II with 293 rushing yards per game. OBU doesn't pass often, but third-year sophomore Grant Allen (35-60, 494, 3 TDs) has thrown only 1 interception. ... UAM's offense runs through sophomore QB Demilon Brown (98-161 passing, 1,283, 10 TDs, 6 INTs.; 89-447 rushing, 7 TDs). Brown is the third in the GAC in total offense (288.3 ypg). Freshman Jonero Scott (15-114 rushing, 2 TDs) took over as the Boll Weevils' No. 1 RB last week. ... Senior WR C.J. Parham (34-472 receiving, 4 TDs) ranks fifth in the GAC in receiving yards. Senior TE DeAndre Washington has 21 receptions for 302 yards and 3 TDs, while sophomore LaCedric Smith has posted 206 yards and 1 TD on 16 catches. Freshman WR Isaiah Cross had 3 catches for 81 yards and 2 TDs last week.