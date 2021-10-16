Tools & Toys: WeightedWarmth Neck & Shoulder Heating Pad and PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier

WeightedWarmth Weighted Neck and Shoulder Heating Pad

What's to love: The weight of the heating pad is soothing and it helps the pad conform to the neck and shoulders.

What does it do: The heating pad is weighted with 5.5 pounds of glass beads and has a secure snap closure to keep it in place. The covering is a soft material the company calls micro-mink. The control, which attaches to the pad with a cord, has four heat settings from 110 to 140 degrees. The heating pad automatically shuts off after two hours. The heating pad comes with a storage bag and sells for $59.99. Visit pureenrichment.com for more information.

PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier

What's to love: It's a portable air filter the company says will "filter 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns with the carbon activated pre-filter and True HEPA filter."

What does it do: The air purifier will remove common irritants including dust and pollen and is small enough (2.7-by-3.3-by-8.5 inches) to fit in a car cup holder, or can be used on a desk, side table or lap tray. It has a USB rechargeable lithium-ion battery that can last up to 12 hours. The fan has three speeds and is available in several colors. It sells for $39.99. For more information visit pureenrichment.com.