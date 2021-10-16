Transgender ban in Texas backed

AUSTIN, Texas — After 10 hours of emotional, contentious debate, the Texas House voted Thursday night to block transgender athletes from competing in public school sports in their gender identity.

Democrats forcefully, and sometimes tearfully, attacked House Bill 25 as a dangerous foray into discrimination that seeks to address a nonexistent problem — sacrificing already vulnerable transgender youths to foment a culture war for political gain.

HB25 would require public school athletes to compete in sports based on the “biological sex” listed on their birth certificates.

“Where is this coming from?” asked Rep. Ann Johnson, D-Houston. “Because we put on the record that there is not one case — not one case — of a trans girl taking a competitive spot from a female student in Texas.” But the bill’s author, Rep. Valoree Swanson, R-Spring, and other Republicans insisted that the goal was to protect girls sports.

“I’m excited that we have the opportunity today to stand up for our daughters, our granddaughters and all our Texas girls,” Swanson said, adding that HB 25 seeks to protect competitive fairness and safety for girls who might otherwise be forced to compete against “biological males” who are generally bigger, faster and stronger.

“We fought for this right, and now we have to defend it,” she said.

Approved 76-54, HB 25 next goes to the Texas Senate, where fast approval is expected. Senators, also sharply divided along party lines, approved a similar measure last month.