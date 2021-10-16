University of Arkansas to dedicate garden for members of historically Black fraternities and sororities

FAYETTEVILLE — A new open-air seating and plaza area on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus has been built as a gathering spot for members of historically Black fraternities and sororities.

The $820,000 project officially opens Saturday with a planned dedication ceremony, UA spokesman John Thomas said.

The National Pan-Hellenic Council Garden is on a slope across Stadium Drive from Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Thomas said the site was selected by a group of current and former students, with money for the project coming from the university’s reserve funds.

Rock-bench seating with grass between rows forms a rustic, theater-style setting, as the rows slope towards a small plaza area.

The uppermost tier has an outer wall with nine raised features, each installed with a plaque overlay that lists the founding dates of nine fraternal organizations often referred to collectively as the “Divine Nine.”

“Not only do we have a space, but it is a space we can be proud of in a prime location,” Madison Russell, president of UA’s National Pan-Hellenic Council and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, said in a statement.

Former Razorback football team member and current NFL player Deatrich Wise Jr. came up with the gardens idea for the UA campus, according to a university announcement of today’s dedication, while multiple other students followed up to take active roles in the project.

“As an undergraduate student, there was a lack of representation for the Black Greek culture on campus,” Wise, a Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity member at UA, said in a statement released by the university. “I wanted something to represent our history and culture, but also have a plot to showcase who we are as Black fraternities and sororities. This design is beautiful and well thought out.”