University of Arkansas to dedicate garden for members of historically Black fraternities and sororities

by Jaime Adame | Today at 12:08 a.m.
The National Pan-Hellenic Council Gardens on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus includes raised features on its back row with plaques that note the founding dates of nine historically Black fraternal organizations. The campus gathering spot is set to formally open with a dedication ceremony scheduled for Oct. 16, 2021. (Democrat-Gazette/Jaime Adame)

FAYETTEVILLE — A new open-air seating and plaza area on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus has been built as a gathering spot for members of historically Black fraternities and sororities.

The $820,000 project officially opens Saturday with a planned dedication ceremony, UA spokesman John Thomas said.

The National Pan-Hellenic Council Garden is on a slope across Stadium Drive from Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Thomas said the site was selected by a group of current and former students, with money for the project coming from the university’s reserve funds.

Rock-bench seating with grass between rows forms a rustic, theater-style setting, as the rows slope towards a small plaza area.

The uppermost tier has an outer wall with nine raised features, each installed with a plaque overlay that lists the founding dates of nine fraternal organizations often referred to collectively as the “Divine Nine.”

“Not only do we have a space, but it is a space we can be proud of in a prime location,” Madison Russell, president of UA’s National Pan-Hellenic Council and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, said in a statement.

Former Razorback football team member and current NFL player Deatrich Wise Jr. came up with the gardens idea for the UA campus, according to a university announcement of today’s dedication, while multiple other students followed up to take active roles in the project.

“As an undergraduate student, there was a lack of representation for the Black Greek culture on campus,” Wise, a Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity member at UA, said in a statement released by the university. “I wanted something to represent our history and culture, but also have a plot to showcase who we are as Black fraternities and sororities. This design is beautiful and well thought out.”

The National Pan-Hellenic Council Gardens on the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus is set to formally open with a dedication ceremony scheduled for Oct. 16, 2021. (Democrat-Gazette/Jaime Adame)
