3 Arkansans die in road crashes, state police say

Three people died in wrecks Thursday evening and early Friday on Arkansas highways, according to Arkansas State Police.

Rebecca French, 65, was turning left onto U.S. 71 south in Texarkana just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday when a 2004 BMW 745i driving north hit her 2006 Ford Taurus on the driver's side, the report states.

Her car spun out of control and collided with a vacant building on the west side of the highway. French, of Texarkana, was pronounced dead by a coroner at the scene, and her passenger, 62-year-old Lois Riley, also of Texarkana, was injured and taken to an area hospital, according to the report.

The report lists conditions as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

Bretta Grusing, 51, of Harrison, was negotiating a left curve on Arkansas 7 north in Jasper just before 6 p.m. Thursday when she lost control of her 2005 Nissan Sentra, according to the report.

Her car crossed the center line and struck a 2014 Nissan Armada in the southbound lane, killing Grusing, the report states. The other driver was not injured.

It was raining, and the road was wet at the time of the wreck, the report notes.

At 6:48 a.m. Friday, Thomas Johannes was driving a 2012 Freightliner truck north on Arkansas 287 in Conway County when he failed to make a left turn, according to the report. The truck left the road and overturned, killing Johannes, 49, of Morrilton.

The weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the accident, the report states.