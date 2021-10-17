A STE+AMy bake-off

Hot Springs' scenic Garvan Woodland Gardens was the backdrop for the second Dessert Before Dinner With Bubbles and Bon Bons fundraiser, held Oct. 3 as a benefit for the Alex Foundation. It was also a 10th-anniversary celebration for the organization.

Guests were treated to an indoor Architecture Bake-off between Cromwell Architects Engineers and Woods Group Architects, both of Little Rock; and Hot Springs firm Nature Angle. Representatives from Ann Potter Baking, Cocoa Belle Chocolates and Sweet Love Bakes served as judges. The winner: Cromwell, whose bakers created a replica of The Shed in New York. (Opened in 2019, The Shed, an innovative space devoted to performing arts, visual arts and pop culture activities, is located in the Bloomberg Building.)

The day's program featured well wishes and greetings via video from various supporters, including remarks from actor and producer George Takei ... himself a former architecture student. Attendees also enjoyed champagnes, wines and bite-size sweet treats at the Garvan pavilion. A buffet dinner and musical entertainment by hit recording artist Steve Azar rounded out the evening.

Support for the fundraiser helps provide financial assistance in areas of academic and educational disparity -- with a focus on support for STE+AM (science, technology and engineering, plus architecture and math) education, particularly with rural, limited access and under-served students.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams