Antibody treatment in demand

Unvaccinated Floridians are embracing monoclonal antibody treatment in the fight against covid-19, according to officials.

It isn't just people who are unvaccinated using Florida's 25 monoclonal antibody treatment clinics. About 45% of the more than 135,000 people who have received the covid-19 treatment were fully vaccinated, state officials estimate.

In parts of the state with higher vaccination rates, such as Miami-Dade County, the percentage has been as much as 60%.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system's ability to fight off viruses.

The state's clinics have primarily been giving Regeneron's antibody cocktail, which the federal government purchased in bulk and is providing at no cost to patients. The first state clinic opened Aug. 12 in Jacksonville.

The question of who should be prioritized is drawing debate in the medical community. The pricey drug cocktail is free to patients but costs taxpayers about $2,100 a dose.

Patients should talk with their doctor, but people who are fully vaccinated and otherwise healthy don't benefit much from getting the treatment if they develop a breakthrough case of covid-19, said Michael Teng a virologist at the University of South Florida.

Although people can still get sick, the covid-19 vaccines have been highly effective in protecting against serious disease and hospitalization, he said.

"The monoclonal antibodies are not going to add too much to that protection," Teng said. "If you are in a really high-risk group and it's been a while since you have had your second dose of vaccine, that may be something to talk with your physician about, but generally speaking, it is not really going to do that much for normal, healthy people."

The treatment is lifesaving for at-risk people who aren't vaccinated, reducing the chance of hospitalization by as much as 70%, Teng said.

People who are vaccinated but have conditions affecting their immune system, such as being in cancer treatment, also benefit immensely, he said.

Under the drug's emergency authorization, people 12 and older who are at high risk of severe disease are eligible to receive the treatment if they have been infected with or exposed to covid-19.

Gov. Ron DeSantis voiced concerns about supply caps put in place by President Joe Biden's administration as the delta variant sent demand skyrocketing. With cases now falling, the supply reduction did not lead to a shortage in Florida, state officials said.

Clinics have enough doses to meet demand, and state officials are keeping the clinics open to everyone who is eligible, Christina Pushaw, a DeSantis spokesperson, said in an email.

If antibody treatment is in short supply, the National Institutes of Health recommends it be given first to unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people along with people who have been fully vaccinated but are not expected to mount an adequate immune response, including people who are 65 years and older.