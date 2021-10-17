Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER Cheryl Diane Baldwin, 6009 Lodestone Drive, Oct. 7, 2021, Chapter 7.
Delois Moore, 13918 Carrington Place Cove, Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.
ATKINS Stacey L. McCreary, 152 Launch Road, Oct. 7, 2021, Chapter 7.
AUSTIN David Adams Jr., 122 Brewer St., Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.
BALD KNOB Marcus Joel Brimer, 544 S. Taylor, Oct. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
Phyllis Danielle Brimer, 544 S. Taylor, Oct. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
BEEBE Donald S. Pierpont, 16 Woodlawn Circle, Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 7.
Shirley M. Pierpont, 16 Woodlawn Circle, Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 7.
BELLA VISTA Ricky A. Ruth, 17 Drew Lane, Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.
Brenda L Ruth, 17 Drew Lane, Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.
Nicole Marie Counts, 33 Nantucket Drive, Oct. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
BONO William W. Craft, 33 CR 371, Oct. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
Sanja Craft, 33 CR 371, Oct. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
BRYANT Jeremy Lee Isom, 1808 Dedswood Drive,Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.
Brittany N. Pendleton, 2311 Mystic Point, Oct. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
CABOT Hailey Airiell Fogle, 511 S. Jackson St., Oct. 7, 2021, Chapter 7.
Christopher Bulice, 226 New Country Road, Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.
Kari Bulice, 226 New Country Road, Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.
CAMDEN Delton Moore, 121 Ouachita 364, Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.
Hazel Dean Moore, 121 Ouachita 364, Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.
Chalunda Shields, 1405 W. Washington St., Oct. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Alejandro Maldonado, 219 U.S. 64 East, Oct. 7, 2021, Chapter 7.
Dorothy Ann Jones, 1601 Hogan Lane, Apt. 1501, Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.
Rupert Moore, 2545 Donaghey Ave., Apt. 4525, Oct. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
Jennifer Moore, 2545 Donaghey Ave., Apt. 4525, Oct. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
CROSSETT Ryan Eric Womble, PO Box 1671, Oct. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
DOVER Megan Nicole Talley, P.O. Box 376, Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.
ELKINS Mark Daniel Sasser, 1285 Hillis Place, Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.
Katie Jo Sasser, 1285 Hillis Place, Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.
EUDORA Rhonda L. Ingraham, 1143 Knight St., Oct. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
FAYETTEVILLE David Allen Clark, 110 W. Village Drive, No. 8, Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 7.
FORREST CITY Kenny B. Ray, 22 Merrill Circle, Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Lori Ann Mouton, 21 N. Fourth St., Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.
Eric Raphael Lea, 21 N. Fourth St., Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.
GASSVILLE Michael A. Fouts, 700 Elm St., Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.
GENTRY Keith Bryan Williams, P.O. Box 1013, Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.
Linda Marie Williams, P.O. Box 1013, Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.
GERMANTOWN James Lafell Ross, 2128 Allenby Road, Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.
Mary Lou Ross, 2128 Allenby Road, Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.
GRAPEVINE Trace Coleman Davenport, 1197 Grant 213, Oct. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
HEBER SPRINGS Jason T. Crow, 1554 Cow Shoals Road, Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.
Mark Crow, 2050 Libby Road., Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.
HENSLEY Bradley Page, 3000 E. Woodson Lateral Road., Apt. 206, Oct. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS David Wayne Long, 141 Marion Anderson Road, Oct. 11, 2021, Chapter 13.
Michael Davy Minor, 601 Ridgeview St., Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.
Ann Marie Minor, 601 Ridgeview St., Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.
Joe Trent Moody, 1707 Thornton Ferry Road, Oct. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
HUNTSVILLE Cherokee Dawn Wyatt, 177 Jenee Drive, Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Jasmine Hill, 1520 Noah Court, Oct. 11, 2021, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Chris Don Brewer, 200 Walnut St., Apt. B, Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.
Candice Summer Brewer, 200 Walnut St. Apt. B, Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.
Lonnie Arness Ervin, 3904 Charleston Drive, Oct. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
Netra Latrease Miller, 3904 Charleston Drive, Oct. 13, 2021, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Vlanika Flonnoy, P.O. Box 26751, Oct. 7, 2021, Chapter 13.
Ivria Johnson III, 1419 College St., Oct. 7, 2021, Chapter 13.
Audrey M Sims, 15401 Chenal Pkwy. 3306, Oct. 7, 2021, Chapter 7.
Ronnie Casey, 14624 Sara Drive, Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.
Ronnie Willis, 4204 West Drive, Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.
Anthe White, 13500 Chenal Pkwy., Apt. 1107, Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 7.
Lyndrea R. Williams, 7601 N. Chicot Road, Apt. 6C, Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 7.
Malia Turner, 2507 Montreal Drive, Oct. 11, 2021, Chapter 13.
Megan A. Medley, 1801 Reservoir Road, Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.
Davontaye Dixon, 3935 Wooddale Drive, Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.
Maria Bell, 83 Warwick, Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.
Steven Juain Young, 319 E. 15th St., Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.
Donald Ray Bell, 2425 W. 12th St., Oct. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
LOWELL Yasmin Jimenez Albarran, 412 Del Circle, Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 7.
MABELVALE Stormie B. Winsor, 8524 Bunch Road, Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 7.
Michael L. Buzbee, 8703 Russwood Lane West, Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.
Vicki L. Buzbee, 8703 Russwood Lane West, Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.
MAGNOLIA Fred Douglas Johnson, P.O. Box 1473, Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.
MALVERN Jimmy D. Murberger Jr., 526 Buffalo Loop, Oct. 7, 2021, Chapter 13.
Shelia Murberger, 526 Buffalo Loop, Oct. 7, 2021, Chapter 13.
Nicholas A. Brewer, 311 E. Highland Avenue, Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 7.
MARION Saleves Laurell Williams, 549 Par Drive, Apt. 1, Oct. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
MAUMELLE Remone Stratton, 127 Audubon Drive, Ste C-203, Oct. 11, 2021, Chapter 13.
Michael P. Higgins, 100 Commercial Park No. 158, Oct. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
MCGEHEE Billy Glen Smith, 25 Fairview Drive, Oct. 7, 2021, Chapter 13.
Thoniel P. Fleming, 301 Ashley St., Oct. 9, 2021, Chapter 13.
MONTICELLO Rozene Ederington, 646 W. Trotter St., Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.
MONTROSE Mark Dewayne Rice, 243 Ashley Road, Oct. 7, 2021, Chapter 13.
NASHVILLE Bertha Ann Hicks, 1405 Holly St., Oct. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
Rick H. Hicks, 1405 Holly St., Oct. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
H&H Food Service, Inc., 1405 Holly St, Oct. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Tonya D. Roy, 4600 Puckett Street, Oct. 7, 2021, Chapter 13.
Heath Alan Pepper, 5601 Pin Oak Lane, Oct. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
Shaunna D. Cleveland, 9 Greycourt Cove, Oct. 11, 2021, Chapter 13.
Doyle Goodwin Jr., 1317 Chervic Circle, Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.
PARAGOULD Michael Russell Losing, 11324 U.S. 412 West, Oct. 7, 2021, Chapter 7.
Misty Tia Losing, 11324 U.S. 412 West, Oct. 7, 2021, Chapter 7.
Andrew Thomas Stahl, 106 Gavin Drive, Oct. 11, 2021, Chapter 7.
PEARCY Ashleigh Birdene Newingham, 3398 Airport Road, Oct. 7, 2021, Chapter 13.
PINE BLUFF Kay Leen Wade, 605 W. 28th Ave., Oct. 7, 2021, Chapter 13.
Alexia Marie Williams, 6909 Providence Road, Oct. 7, 2021, Chapter 13.
Stanley Arnez Tripp, 1409 Belmoor Drive, Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.
Samette L. Hall, 2303 W. 36th Ave., Oct. 10, 2021, Chapter 13.
Adriana Leigh Garcia, 5608 Hampton Pkwy., Oct. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
PRATTSVILLE Wayne Mack Hughes, 109 Grant 48, Oct. 11, 2021, Chapter 13.
Bridgett Elizabeth Hughes, 109 Grant 48, Oct. 11, 2021, Chapter 13.
RAVENDEN Terry Vaughn Swift, P. O. Box 57, Oct. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
Sharon Louise Swift, P. O. Box 57, Oct. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.
RUSSELLVILLE Bruce Alan Goines, 718 N. Frankfort Ave., Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.
SEARCY Waszell Watson, 313 N. Lucy St., Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.
Randy Lynn Wirt, 163 Richard Lauren Road, Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.
SHERRILL John Paul Chrabol, 2621 Earl Chadick, Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.
Kerri Ann Chrabol, 2621 Earl Chadick, Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Frances Hunter, 13 Wesley Drive, Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 13.
Lance Brandon Cockrum, 41 Bridgefield Drive, Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.
STAMPS Lazerick Parrish, 405 Main St., Oct. 7, 2021, Chapter 13.
Latresa Parrish, 405 Main St., Oct. 7, 2021, Chapter 13.
STUTTGART Herbert Bevell, 806 S. Anna, Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.
Phillis Diann Bevell, 806 S. Anna, Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.
VAN BUREN Cynthia Renee Bernard, P.O. Box 1765, Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 7.
WEST HELENA Antionette J. Sykes, 205 Saint Andrews Terrace, Oct. 8, 2021, Chapter 7.
WHITE HALL Jason Tull Dickerson, 1114 Elkins Road, Oct. 12, 2021, Chapter 13.
Charles Dale Hults, 2209 Claud Road, Oct. 13, 2021, Chapter 7.