Bella Vista Bypass work to shut lanes

Rock blasting as part of work on a project to complete the Bella Vista Bypass in Bentonville will require lane closings Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The blasting operations will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting. Crews will stop traffic for up to 15 minutes in the area of the interchange on Interstate 49, U.S. 71 and Walton Boulevard, according to the department.

The work is part of a $66.6 million project to build 2.8 miles of road and bridges on I-49 as well as the bypass.