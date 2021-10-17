Best-sellers

Fiction

THE SANTA SUIT by Mary Kay Andrews. A recently divorced woman searching the pockets of an old Santa suit finds a child's wish that her father return from war.

BILLY SUMMERS by Stephen King. A killer for hire who only takes out bad guys seeks redemption as he does one final job.

THE MAN WHO DIED TWICE by Richard Osman. The second book in the Thursday Murder Club series. A ruthless murderer is out to get four septuagenarian friends.

BEWILDERMENT by Richard Powers. An astrobiologist and single father learns of a neurofeedback treatment that may improve his son's emotional control.

THE JAILHOUSE LAWYER by James Patterson and Nancy Allen, A young lawyer winds up in an Alabama jail that remains mysteriously crowded.

THE LAST GRADUATE by Naomi Novik. The second book in the Scholomance series. Will students now in their senior year make it out alive?

HARLEM SHUFFLE by Colson Whitehead. Ray Carney, a family man who sells furniture on 125th Street, gets a new clientele made up of vicious and unsavory characters.

APPLES NEVER FALL by Liane Moriarty. The Delaney siblings suspect their father of causing the disappearance of their mother.

CLOUD CUCKOO LAND by Anthony Doerr. An interconnected cast of dreamers and outsiders are in dangerous and disparate settings past, present and future.

THE WISH by Nicholas Sparks. Maggie Dawes, a renowned travel photographer, struggles with a medical diagnosis over Christmas.

Nonfiction

PERIL by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. The Washington Post journalists detail the dangers and challenges during the transition to the Biden presidency.

VANDERBILT by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe. The CNN host and descendant of the Vanderbilt family charts the rise and fall of this American dynasty.

AMERICAN MARXISM by Mark R. Levin. The Fox News host gives his take on the Green New Deal, critical race theory and social activism.

NO CURE FOR BEING HUMAN by Kate Bowler. After being diagnosed with cancer at 35, the author of "Everything Happens for a Reason" takes a new look at the advice industry and her own ambitions.

THE BASEBALL 100 by Joe Posnanski. The accomplishments of some of the sport's greatest players past and present are put into context with one another.

UNREQUITED INFATUATIONS by Stevie Van Zandt. A memoir by the musician known for playing with the E Street Band, starring on "The Sopranos" and participating in activist causes.

BOURDAIN by Laurie Woolever. An oral biography of the late chef, writer and television host by his longtime assistant and confidante.

WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU? by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.

RATIONALITY by Steven Pinker. An exploration of several tools of reasoning often overlooked in standard education and some of the causes of irrationality within society.