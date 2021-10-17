Blasting, lane closings set for Bella Vista Bypass

BENTONVILLE -- Rock blasting to build the new Interstate 49/Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. 71 in Bentonville requires lane closings, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Weather permitting, crews will do rock blasting on Monday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. During the blasting shots, crews will stop traffic for up to 15 minutes as a safety precaution in the area of the interchange on Interstate 49, U.S. 71, and Walton Boulevard.

The new four-lane, 19-mile section of I-49 officially open to the public Oct. 1, but more work is required to finish the interchange.