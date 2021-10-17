Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest The Article Story ideas Coronavirus Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive iPad Core Values Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

Blasting, lane closings set for Bella Vista Bypass

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

BENTONVILLE -- Rock blasting to build the new Interstate 49/Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. 71 in Bentonville requires lane closings, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

Weather permitting, crews will do rock blasting on Monday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. During the blasting shots, crews will stop traffic for up to 15 minutes as a safety precaution in the area of the interchange on Interstate 49, U.S. 71, and Walton Boulevard.

The new four-lane, 19-mile section of I-49 officially open to the public Oct. 1, but more work is required to finish the interchange.

Print Headline: Blasting set Monday on Bella Vista Bypass

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT