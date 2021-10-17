Brockington Road repaving set to begin

Work on the first phase of a project to repave a 2-mile section of Brockington Road in Sherwood is scheduled to begin Tuesday and take about 10 days, according to a city news release.

During the project drivers are urged to avoid the area or build extra time into their commute. Brockington Road is a major arterial road through Sherwood and carries about 22,000 vehicles daily, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The first phase involves a section from East Kiehl Avenue to just north of East Maryland Avenue near Friendship Baptist Church.

The contractor, Cranford Construction/Red Rock Paving LLC, will mill the road for five days, followed by five days of laying asphalt, the news release said. The contractor will work against the flow of rush-hour traffic, beginning on the northbound lanes in the morning and the southbound lanes in the afternoons.

The project's second phase will continue in all lanes from Friendship Baptist Church and continue north to Arkansas 107.

Complete road striping will begin after the entire route has been paved; however, temporary striping will be in place to help commuters navigate the road, the city said.

The work is being done under a $1.1 million contract that covers multiple projects in Sherwood, according to Misty Raper, the city spokesman.