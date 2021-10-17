Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Titan General Contractors, 1010 Breckenridge, Little Rock, $2,200,000.

East Harding Inc., 111 Center St., Little Rock, $1,000,000.

East Harding Inc., 111 Center St. Little Rock, $600,000.

RGB Services, 601 Main St., Little Rock, $560,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Hill Development, 25 Varennes Court, Little Rock, $850,000.

Stine and Co., 23 Haywood Court, Little Rock, $785,000.

H A Custom Homes, 201 Kanis Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $350,000.

H A Custom Homes, 205 Kanis Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $310,000.

Randy James Construction, 310 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, $300,000.

L&D Investment Properties, 505 Sienna Lake Drive, Little Rock, $300,000.

Hearnsberger Construction, 14 Hearthside Drive, Little Rock, $240,000.

Michael A. Construction, 1705 S. Cedar St., Little Rock, $225,000.

Big Rock RC, 100 Gateway, Little Rock, $224,900.

Ms Mia Moore, 3417 Gilman St., Little Rock, $220,000.

Hearnsberger Construction, 3321 Montrose Drive, Little Rock, $215,000.

Randy James Construction, 60 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $180,000.

Randy James Construction, 66 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $180,000.

Randy James Construction, 64 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $180,000.

Rausch-Coleman, 45 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $163,340.

Rausch-Coleman, 44 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $161,812.

Rausch-Coleman, 47 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $156,740.

Rausch-Coleman, 5 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $150,340.

Coney & Channell Custom Homes, 13400 Beckenham Drive, Little Rock, $127,000.

Wildflower Scapes, 315 Rock St., Little Rock, $95,500.

AgSolar LLC, 4400 I St., Little Rock, $78,775.34.