Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:
COMMERCIAL
Titan General Contractors, 1010 Breckenridge, Little Rock, $2,200,000.
East Harding Inc., 111 Center St., Little Rock, $1,000,000.
East Harding Inc., 111 Center St. Little Rock, $600,000.
RGB Services, 601 Main St., Little Rock, $560,000.
RESIDENTIAL
Hill Development, 25 Varennes Court, Little Rock, $850,000.
Stine and Co., 23 Haywood Court, Little Rock, $785,000.
H A Custom Homes, 201 Kanis Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $350,000.
H A Custom Homes, 205 Kanis Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $310,000.
Randy James Construction, 310 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, $300,000.
L&D Investment Properties, 505 Sienna Lake Drive, Little Rock, $300,000.
Hearnsberger Construction, 14 Hearthside Drive, Little Rock, $240,000.
Michael A. Construction, 1705 S. Cedar St., Little Rock, $225,000.
Big Rock RC, 100 Gateway, Little Rock, $224,900.
Ms Mia Moore, 3417 Gilman St., Little Rock, $220,000.
Hearnsberger Construction, 3321 Montrose Drive, Little Rock, $215,000.
Randy James Construction, 60 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $180,000.
Randy James Construction, 66 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $180,000.
Randy James Construction, 64 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, $180,000.
Rausch-Coleman, 45 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $163,340.
Rausch-Coleman, 44 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $161,812.
Rausch-Coleman, 47 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $156,740.
Rausch-Coleman, 5 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $150,340.
Coney & Channell Custom Homes, 13400 Beckenham Drive, Little Rock, $127,000.
Wildflower Scapes, 315 Rock St., Little Rock, $95,500.
AgSolar LLC, 4400 I St., Little Rock, $78,775.34.