BUSINESS PEOPLE

HIGHER EDUCATION

Arkansas State University-Beebe is pleased to announce that Hannah Keller Flanery has joined the college as the new Director of Marketing and Public Relations.

Ranu Jung has been named the founding executive director of the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

MEDICAL

Brian Koss, Ph.D., a researcher with the UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, is the state's first recipient of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director's Early Independence Award.

CHI St. Vincent announces that Dr. Muthukumar Radhakrishnan has joined the CHI St. Vincent Pulmonology Disease and Critical Care Medicine Clinic in Hot Springs.

Five new physicians have joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Department of Orthopaedic Surgery: Jordan Gross, M.D., Adrienne Koder, D.O., Lauren Poindexter, M.D., Justin Rabinowitz, M.D., and Scott Schoenleber, M.D.

Dr. Patrick Paullus has joined the team of neurosurgeons at the CHI St. Vincent Neurosurgery Clinic in Hot Springs.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

The Communications Group has promoted Shayla Crowder to digital and social media manager.

TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

Kate Ramsey has joined Mainstream Technologies as a software developer.

