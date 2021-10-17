Camden driver facing charges after fatal crash

CAMDEN -- Police have arrested a Camden man after an Oct. 8 highway crash in which a Magnolia woman died.

William Garcia, 53, is facing charges of negligent homicide, driving while intoxicated, driving on a suspended licence, drinking on the highway, careless and prohibited driving, disregard of a controlled traffic light and driving without headlights.

Rebecca Elliott, 64, of Magnolia was a passenger in a 2014 Ford Escape that had stopped at a traffic light at U.S. 278 and Bradley Ferry Road at 9:12 p.m. when a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado crashed into the back of the Escape, causing it to veer off the road, the report said.

Michael Elliott, 65, of Magnolia, the driver of the Escape, and an unnamed minor who was a passenger in the Escape, were injured in the crash, the report said.

Rebecca Elliott, who was in the back seat of the Escape, had a faint pulse when a Camden Police Department officer arrived at the crash scene, according to the report. She suffered cardiac arrest after the collision and died, police said.

The minor child, a boy, was treated at Ouachita County Medical Center for a broken nose, several broken teeth and pain in his leg, according to the report. Michael Elliott was treated for cuts on his face and arms, the report said.

Garcia's first district court hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 17.