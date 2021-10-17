Carin Schoppmeyer: WAC celebrates 30th season with regional art show

Walton Arts Center marked the launch of its 30th season and its inaugural regional art exhibition with a reception Sept. 30 at the center in Fayetteville. "Our Art, Our Region, Our Time" is comprised of 73 works by 64 artists representing 16 cities across our region and will be on display in the center's Joy Pratt Markham Gallery through Nov. 5.

"This is an exciting and diverse show in both the artists and the art forms featured," says Kathy B. Thompson, acting exhibition director and curator. "All of the pieces were completed in 2020 or 2021, which was a challenging, yet amazing, time to work as an artist. 'Our Art, Our Region, Our Time' allows you to see and appreciate how these artists used that time to focus their energies to create beautiful compelling art."

Works in the exhibition were selected from 135 submissions from artists representing diverse places and communities in our region "that compose the very fabric or Northwest Arkansas."

Organizers say the free exhibition is open from noon to 2 p.m. on weekdays, and patrons are required to wear masks to view the exhibition. The gallery is also open one hour before performances and during intermission. "When visiting during a performance, patrons will be required to show proof of a negative covid-19 test within 72 hours or proof of full vaccination and wear a mask."

"Our Art, Our Region, Our Time" participating artists are:

Marlie Allgood, Alice Andrews, Cindy Arsaga, Barbara Batson, Kyle Blair, Aaron Bleidt, Christy Bunnell, Sam Butler, Neil Callander, Susan Clifton, John Collier, Natalie Conway, Chuck Davis, Benjamin Edwards, Mary Elkins, Shelby Fleming, Natalia Franco, Ryna Frankel, Mary Shafer Gentle, Ethan Gill, Catherine Goenner, David Gomez, Jonathan Virginia Green, Carolyn Guinzio, Don House, Brandon Jennings, Milan Jilka, Gary Johnson, Michelle T Jordan, Shabana Kauser, Maurice Konkle, Denise Lanuti, Kellie Lehr, Pat Lewis, Sky Maggiore, Monica McCleary, Warren McCombs, Victoria McKinney, Patricia Moline, Somnath Mukherjee, Leon Niehues, Jason L Nuttle, K. S. O'Brien, Briseida Ochoa (Brioch), Natalie Olsen, Ray Allen Parker, Haley Pendleton, Landon Perkins, Kimberly Powers, Mario Rojo, Jesse Sandford, Eugene Sargent, Sara Schellenberg, Sabine Schmidt, Derek Scott, Heather Sprandel, Deborah Thomas, Mary Thornton, Meredith Tinkle, Craig Underwood, Jan Waldon, Chris Weaver, Steven Wise and Hisae Yale.

Robin Atkinson (from left); Jannie Hulen; Kathy Thompson, "Our Art, Our Region, Our Time" director and curator; and Craig Underwood gather at the opening reception for the Walton Arts Center's inaugural regional art exhibition. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Natalia Franco poses with her work, "Where You Are RIght Now," at the "Our Art, Our Region, Our Time" opening reception. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Victoria McKinney (from left), Cindy Arsaga, Jason Smith and Dea Self visit at the regional art exhibition Sept. 30 at the Walton Arts Center. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Bryce Arroyos (from left), Derek Gushiken, Abby Hollis and Sezanna Wallace attend the Our ART opening reception. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Eugene Sargent (from left), Aaron Bleidt and Lowell and Kathy Grisham attend gather at the Walton Arts Center on Sept. 30. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Courtney Ulrich Smith (from left), Jessy Duque and Monica McCleary and Dom Smith enjoy the regional art exhibition opening. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Artist Gary Johnson displays his work, "Danger at the Crossroads" at the Our ART opening reception. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Michelle Parks (left) and Shana Kasparek stand for a photo Sept. 30 at the Walton Arts Center. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)