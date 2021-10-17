CB shows knack for turnovers

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks have six takeaways through seven games this season.

Montaric Brown, a senior cornerback from Ashdown, has half of them.

Brown made a good read on a pass by Auburn quarterback Bo Nix in the second quarter of Saturday's game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, cut in front of intended receiver Ze'Vian Capers and intercepted the ball.

It was a highlight play for the University of Arkansas in a 38-23 loss to the Tigers and the first turnover forced by the Razorbacks in the last three games.

Brown also had the previous turnover with a diving interception against Texas A&M when the Razorbacks beat the Aggies 20-10 on Sept. 25.

Brown, who also had eight tackles to tie senior linebackers Bumper Pool and Hayden Henry for the team high, won the Crip Hall Award in a vote of the media for the Razorbacks' most outstanding senior in Arkansas' homecoming game.

Brown leads the Razorbacks with three interceptions. He also had an interception in the Sept. 4 opener against Rice.

Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon, who didn't play Saturday and will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery on Monday, has two interceptions -- both against Rice.

The Razorbacks' other turnover was a fumble recovery by Greg Brooks against Texas.

Upon further review

Two plays that were reviewed by the replay went against Arkansas.

With 1:30 left in the first quarter it appeared Razorbacks defensive lineman Jashaud Stewart had forced a fumble by running back Jarquez Hunter that was recovered by linebacker Grant Morgan inside the Auburn 15-yard line.

Officials on the field ruled it wasn't a fumble. Replays then were shown on the stadium's big screens and fans saw the ball coming loose before Hunter went to the ground, but the replay booth upheld the no fumble call because of a ruling that he already was in Stewart's grasp.

The call didn't sit well with Tim Tebow, the former Florida quarterback who won the 2007 Heisman Trophy and is now an analyst for the SEC Network.

"As a die-hard fan of college football, it's frustrating to watch some of these games being taken out of the players' hands because of officiating.#AuburnvsArkansas," Tebow tweeted shortly after the play.

Tebow's reaction seemed ironic considering in 2009 he and the No. 1 Gators benefited from several bad officiating calls to beat the Razorbacks 23-20 at The Swamp in Gainesville, Fla.

Another replay review went against Arkansas on Saturday when Auburn's defense held on fourth and 1 from the Tigers' 18 with 6:21 left in the second quarter.

The replay both reviewed where officials marked the ball, but again upheld the call that running back Raheim Sanders was stopped for no gain.

Momentum changing

Back-to-back plays made by Auburn on defense and offense in the third quarter helped the Tigers take a 28-17 lead when Arkansas was driving for a go-ahead touchdown.

First, Auburn's defense stopped Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson for a 1-yard gain on fourth and 3 from the Tigers' 30.

Then Bo Nix connected with Demetrius Robinson for a 71-yard touchdown pass.

"We protected long enough to make that play successful and we hit it," Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin said. "And the hard part about that one too, we were [looking] right in the sun.

"We took it to where we could have the sun in the fourth quarter in our favor and not in our face. So [Nix] threw it up right there and Demetris came down with it and it was an explosive play.

"Those are the ones you want to hit and get a big shot like that and finish it in the end zone like we did. That really helped us with the momentum. We had just stopped [Arkansas], and we were able to hit a big play. So it was kind of back-to-back momentum changers for us."

Make it six

Auburn extended its winning streak against Arkansas to six games.

It's the second-longest current winning streak for an SEC opponent against the Razorbacks after Alabama's 14-game stretch.

The Razorbacks last beat Auburn in 2015 when Arkansas won 54-46 in four overtimes in Fayetteville.

Auburn improved to 19-11-1 all-time against the Razorbacks, including 8-5 in Arkansas.

Henry catches on

Arkansas sophomore tight end Hudson Henry, who has been limited by injuries, made his first receptions of the season and finished with two for 22 yards.

Both of Henry's catchers -- for 3 yards in the second quarter and for 19 in the second quarter -- went for first downs.

Johnson starts

Freshman running back Dominique Johnson made his first career start for the Razorbacks in place of junior Trelon Smith.

Johnson had 6 carries for 42 yards and 2 receptions for 16 yards. Smith had 10 carries for 51 yards and freshman Raheim Sanders had 16 for 65.

Richardson honored

The late Jon Richardson, Arkansas' first Black scholarship football player in 1969, was honored before Saturday's game.

UA interim Chancellor Charles Robinson, Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek and members of Richardson's family took part in a ceremony to dedicate a plaque in his honor on the Difference Makers Plaza located just outside of the stadium.

Richardson, a Little Rock native, played tailback and lettered at Arkansas from 1970-72. He died in 2002 and was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame posthumously in 2008,

CBS, which broadcast Saturday's game, showed video of the ceremony shortly before the start of the second half.

Only Arkansas ranked

Saturday marked the third time in 31 meetings between Arkansas and Auburn that the Razorbacks were nationally ranked and the Tigers weren't.

Arkansas came into the game ranked No. 17 in The Associated Press poll, while Auburn fell out of the poll after losing to Georgia 34-10 last week.

In the two previous matchups in which Arkansas was only team ranked, the No. 14 Razorbacks won 24-21 at Auburn in 1998 and the Tigers beat No. 7 Arkansas 10-3 in Fayetteville in 2003.

The Razorbacks, who rose as high as No. 8 in the AP poll earlier this season, undoubtedly will fall out after a third consecutive loss.

Golden Kopps

Former Arkansas Kevin Kopps, who won the Golden Spikes Award from USA Baseball as the nation's top amateur baseball player last season, was recognized on the field during a timeout in the first half.

The Golden Spikes Award also was on display as Kopps, and his family led the crowd in calling the Hogs.

Kopps, a third-round draft pick by the San Diego Padres, continued his success as a pro in the summer when he was 1-0 with a 0.61 earned average pitching for the Padres' High Class-A team in Fort Wayne, Ind., and Class AA team in San Antonio. He had 10 strikeouts without a walk in 14 1/3 innings.

Title teams

Arkansas' baseball team, which won the SEC Tournament for the first time last season along with taking the conference's regular-season title, was recognized during a timeout and led the crowd in a Hog call, as did the Razorbacks' SEC championship softball team.

Free breakfast

Eric Musselman, Arkansas' men's basketball coach whose love of burritos is well known, tossed burritos into the student section before the game as did his players.

Early wake-up call

Arkansas played an 11 a.m. game for the third consecutive week after also having early starts at Georgia and Ole Miss.

The Razorbacks will have another 11 a.m. start Saturday when they play the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Allen at LRTD Club

Former Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen will be the featured speaker Monday at the Little Rock Touchdown Club meeting at the DoubleTree Hotel.

Doors open at 11 a.m. with the program scheduled to start at 11:45 a.m. Tickets are still available.