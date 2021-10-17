Chancey, Bisons pummel Reddies

ARKADELPHIA -- A lost fumble in the waning seconds of the first quarter stopped a Henderson State drive and sparked a Harding Bisons stampede of points Saturday afternoon in front of a homecoming crowd of 5,516 at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium.

Harding turned the fumble recovery into a second-quarter touchdown to build on a two-point lead, held the ball for nearly 22 of the game's next 30 minutes, and pulled away to a 46-21 victory over the previously undefeated Reddies.

Harding (6-1, 6-1 GAC) forged a four-way tie atop the Great American Conference standings with the victory, along with Henderson State (6-1, 6-1) Ouachita Baptist and Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Henderson State came into the game ranked No. 9 in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25, but the Reddies undid their chances with mistakes, and Harding unleashed a devastating and time-consuming rushing attack (438 yards) to finish it off.

"When you play a good team in a game like that, you can't give them three free gifts, and we did that," Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield said. "Not taking anything away from them. They probably helped cause some of that.

"We fumbled a handoff. We fumbled another time. You just can't do that. A blocked punt. We hadn't had a blocked punt in four years.

"Second half. We let them score twice, and we got behind big. When you do that against them, it's over with."

Harding scored four touchdowns over a 13-minute span in the second and third quarters to turn a 9-7 lead into a 36-7 advantage with 9:59 to play in the third quarter.

Harding fifth-year senior fullback Cole Chancey (27-231 rushing, 4 TDs) scored on two 1-yard runs in the first half, then added a 70-yard touchdown run at the 9:59 mark of the third quarter and another 1-yard score with 2:50 to play later in the quarter to make it 43-14.

Chancey, not known for his game-breaking ability, proved hard to catch on runs of 44 and 70 yards against the Reddies.

"He's just fast enough," Hardng Coach Paul Simmons said.

Chancey's 70-yard run came on a slightly different dive play than the ones the Bisons ran in the first half.

Chancey's big third-quarter run was keyed by a block delivered from right guard Austin Toler, who stepped behind tackle Keegan Shive to wipe out the Reddies defensive end.

"They started getting a bead on our zone dive, so we moved it out a gap over," Harding quarterback Preston Paden said. "We punished them with that."

Paden (9-20 rushing, 1 TD; 1-2 passing, 33 yards, 1 TD) said it's his job to read the defense and know when to put it into the hands of Chancey, the GAC's all-time leading rusher, keep it himself or pitch to one of the slotbacks.

"We just focused on the details today," Paden said. "We know if we do that, it's going to be hard to beat us."

If the defense tries to stop the pitch, Paden said, then they have to take on Chancey.

"Their D-line got punished today by our O-line," Paden said. "The way Cole Chancey was running the ball. You know. Cole Chancey is still Cole Chancey."

"It's going to be hard to bring him down. If the first person trying to bring him down is a safety, you're in a pretty bad spot."

Chancey finished the game 1 yard short of his career high, but he added to his school-leading total of 4,234 and finished with 4,465.

With Chancey pounding the middle, Harding scored on two touchdown drives that consumed 12:42 of the second quarter.

"That's the recipe," Simmons said. "For us, the recipe has been, playing great defense, keep the offense on the field all night, and having some takeaways in the kicking game. We got one today."

The kicking takeaway was a blocked punt by Harding's Kage Citty, who burst threw to deflect Tristan Heaton's punt attempt out of the end zone for a safety with 5:25 to play in the first quarter.

Henderson kicked the ball to Harding down 9-7, but held the Bisons on downs.

The Reddies were then driving deep into Harding territory with a chance to retake the lead when quarterback Adam Morse and running back Darius Austin got their signals crossed on a handoff at the Harding 23.

The ball landed on the turf and in the arms of Harding's Dylan Hendricks.

"He thought I had it and I thought he had it, and it [got] knocked out," Morse said.

Maxfield said the Reddies have to put Saturday's game in the past.

"It doesn't matter what the score was," Maxfield said. "We lost; it was an L. But we're still tied for first place and we control our destiny.

"That's how we're going to approach it, and that's how we're looking at it. We're probably not even going to watch this film. Just move on."

Harding, with a loss in Week 2 to Southeastern Oklahoma, did not have the luxury of being able to lose and still compete for the GAC title.

"This was make or break for us," Simmons said ."If we had lost today we would really be in a tough spot.

"Our guys knew what was at stake, and they responded really well."