Club news: MUFON meets Oct. 23 in Fayetteville

SUV

The McPherson Camp of the Sons Of Union Veterans of the Civil War will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at Gusano's Pizza, 2603 W. Pleasant Grove Road in Rogers. Members gather at 6 p.m. for dinner and socializing.

The Sons Of Union Veterans is a patriotic, fraternal organization made up of male descendants of members of the United States Army, Navy or Marine Corps, or those who served as government officials during the Civil War. The meeting is open to all.

Information: (479) 381-6883.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale Hiking Club will be hiking at 9 a.m. Oct. 19 on the Ozark Highlands Trail from Morgan Fields trailhead to Hair Mountain and back. This is a total of five miles. This is the highest point on the Ozark Highlands Trail, with an elevation gain of 800 feet.

Participants will meet at Ozark Highlands Trail's West Cobb Trailhead, north Farm to Market Road 1504 in Ozark. Just more than 5 miles of gravel road is involved to get to the trailhead. A high clearance vehicle is recommended.

Information: Bev Munstermann at (479) 721-2193; email munster@olemac.net; or visit bvhikingclub.com.

Democrats

The Northwest Arkansas Senior Democrats will meet at noon Oct. 19 via Zoom. The speaker will be Sen. Jim Hendren. Hendren departed from the Republican Party last spring and started a new organization called Common Ground to elect candidates who will support legislation that addresses the real problems faced by Arkansans. They aim to ensure strong voter power and voter choice. Misty Orpin, the executive director of Common Ground, will also address the group.

Information: (479) 267-1967.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at noon Oct. 21 at Mermaids Restaurant in Fayetteville. Leigh Wood, with KUAF, will be the speaker. Lunch is $15. A Zoom meeting is optional. Email the club for zoom information.

Information: fvillerotary@gmail.com.

MUFON

The Northwest Section of Arkansas Mutual UFO Network will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 23 at the Fayetteville Drake Field Airport conference room. A review of the educational benefits of the MUFON University website for field investigators will be presented. Section meetings are open to members, guests and anyone with a genuine interest in the UFO phenomenon.

Information: (479) 422-9586.

Calico Cut-Ups

Calico Cut-Ups quilt guild will meet at 1 p.m. Oct. 25 at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista. Park behind the church on the lower level leaving the drive-through clear for loading and unloading. Guests are welcome for a $5 guest fee that helps defray program costs for the paid speaker. This fee is applied to your membership if you choose to join the guild the same day you visit.

The lecture, presented by Lola Jenkins, is titled "Quilter Gone Wild," and she will take listeners on a journey of her quilting out of the box.

Jenkins will be vending as well, so come early to socialize and check out her work.

Information: Email merlenemcz@aol.com.

Genealogists

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Bentonville Public Library. The program will be a roundtable discussion. Topics will include court house records research. Everyone is welcome.

Information: nwagenealogicalsociety.org.

Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club has scheduled programs for October with information provided on the website at www.bvcomputerclub.org. Due to covid restrictions, classes will be limited to eight persons.

BVCC has scheduled the following classes and workshops:

Oct. 27 -- "Computer Security for Regular People, Part 2," 4-6 p.m.

Oct. 29 -- "Installing Wi-Fi Printers," 9-10 a.m.

Nov. 6 -- Help Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon

Nov. 17 -- Help Clinic, 9 a.m.-noon

Visitors and guests are welcome. The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household.

The Bella Vista Computer Club generally meets at 7 p.m. on Mondays in Room 1001, on the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. In light of continuing covid-19 conditions, the club highly recommends masking and observing social distancing, or consider attending the meeting by Zoom if you are unvaccinated or have other at-risk persons in your household.

Information: bvcomputerclub.org.