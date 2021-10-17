The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian counties clerks' offices from Oct. 7-13.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

21-20. Kerrie Lingo v. Christopher Lingo

21-211. Kela Blankenship v. Brandon Lindsey

21-270. Danny Rye v. Heather Rye

21-341. Ronald Adams v. Juanita Adams

21-394. Whitney Claybaugh v. Cameron Claybaugh

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

21-17. Jessica Cotner v. Stanta Cotner

21-431 Theresa Santos Diamond v. Brently James Diamond

21-435. Stephen J. Ahlert v. Carol Walters-Ahlert

21-483. Teena Sagely v. Garland Kenneth Sagely Jr.

21-663. Kenneth Mize v Cynthia Davidson