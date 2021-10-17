The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian counties clerks' offices from Oct. 7-13.
CRAWFORD COUNTY
21-20. Kerrie Lingo v. Christopher Lingo
21-211. Kela Blankenship v. Brandon Lindsey
21-270. Danny Rye v. Heather Rye
21-341. Ronald Adams v. Juanita Adams
21-394. Whitney Claybaugh v. Cameron Claybaugh
SEBASTIAN COUNTY
21-17. Jessica Cotner v. Stanta Cotner
21-431 Theresa Santos Diamond v. Brently James Diamond
21-435. Stephen J. Ahlert v. Carol Walters-Ahlert
21-483. Teena Sagely v. Garland Kenneth Sagely Jr.
21-663. Kenneth Mize v Cynthia Davidson