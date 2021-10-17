Fall buffet

Guests at Dinner at the Vines on Oct. 5 enjoyed al fresco farm-to-table dining at the Vines 4-H Center.

The evening celebrating the 40th anniversary of the center began with cocktails and appetizers in the garden. Guests could learn about the center's bees while enjoying garden fresh crudites served with soybean humus, smoked pork and tomato jam on cucumber rounds and cherry tomatoes with basil and mozzarella.

Dinner was by the center's lake. Tables covered in white cloths were centered with bouquets of flowers and herbs from the garden along with fall pumpkins and squash. The buffet dinner featured locally sourced food and included a choice of herb roasted beef tips, chicken with garlic mushroom sauce or ratatouille with garden vegetables for an entree. Side dishes were honey roasted winter squash with cranberries and roasted parmesan green beans. Sweet potato biscuits were served with butter and local honey. Dessert was blackberry cobbler decorated with four-leaf clover pastry cutouts.

Money raised from the event, hosted by Arkansas 4-H Foundation, benefits the 4-H program.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins