Fort Smith police: 3 dead after knife attack on officer

by David Wilson | Today at 11:10 a.m.
Police tape

At least three people are dead after an incident in the 2800 block of Tilles Avenue, Fort Smith police reported Sunday morning.

A Fort Smith officer fired his weapon defending himself from a knife attack, according to a tweet from police. The officer was in surgery Sunday morning.

Arkansas State Police have been asked to investigate.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack tweeted of the incident: "May we never forget the dangers faced by those who dutifully protect and serve each day."

No further information was immediately available. The incident is under investigation.

Check back for updates.

