Fort Smith police: 3 dead after knife attack on officer

At least three people are dead after an incident in the 2800 block of Tilles Avenue, Fort Smith police reported Sunday morning.

A Fort Smith officer fired his weapon defending himself from a knife attack, according to a tweet from police. The officer was in surgery Sunday morning.

Arkansas State Police have been asked to investigate.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack tweeted of the incident: "May we never forget the dangers faced by those who dutifully protect and serve each day."

No further information was immediately available. The incident is under investigation.

