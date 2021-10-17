Fort Smith School Board to weigh in on rezoning election resolution

FORT SMITH --The School Board will consider an important step in the School District's ongoing rezoning efforts at its next regular meeting, one that would alter its own makeup.

Terry Morawski, district superintendent, told the board Monday the district would provide a resolution Oct. 25 that would call for an election next year to elect School Board members from five new zones, along with two at-large positions. This resolution is required as part of the rezoning process for the district, which itself stemmed from the 2020 census.

Zena Featherston Marshall, executive director of communication and community partnerships for the district, previously told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette the School Board has members from four zones, as well as three at-large positions. The members all have three-year terms.

Morawski said the School District hired the Fort Smith-based Western Arkansas Planning and Development District earlier this month to develop updated district maps and finalize potential new zones for the board to consider. The district previously brought on EFS GeoTechnologies in Monticello to do this, but the Western Arkansas Planning and Development District's timeline to accomplish the scope of work was shorter.

This comes after Marshall Ney, legal counsel for the School District, informed the board Sept. 13 Arkansas law could require a school district with a minority population of 10% or more to elect members from five or seven single-member zones or from five single-member zones and two at large.

The School Board would need to decide how to elect board members at least 120 days before the annual election in 2022, according to Ney. It would also divide the School District into five or seven single-member zones in accordance with the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965 and with the Sebastian County Election Commission's approval.

Ney has said the School Board is also required to file a copy of its plan to divide the district with the Sebastian County Clerk's Office at least 90 days before the filing deadline for the annual school election. The rezoning would then take place, followed by the election of a new School Board.

Morawski said Monday the district hopes drafts of new zones will be ready for the School Board to review by the Oct. 25 meeting as well. The board will also have the opportunity to review them during its Nov. 15 regular meeting.

The new zones have to be finalized and approved by the Election Commission by Dec. 2, according to Morawski.

Talicia Richardson, an at-large School Board member, asked if it would be considered a conflict of interest to have sitting board members review and approve new zones in which they may be sitting. Ney said he expected the School Board would approve what the Western Arkansas Planning and Development District will present to it in conjunction with the Election Commission's approval, rather than modifying them itself.