Fort Smith university starts Men of Excellence program for new school year

FORT SMITH -- The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith began a program this semester to help men succeed there.

Chancellor Terisa Riley, briefed the university's Board of Visitors at its meeting Wednesday about its Men of Excellence program. John Blue began the initiative. Blue was hired as the school's first executive director of diversity, equity, and inclusion in December.

Riley said she and Blue talked about a decline in the number of men either attending or being successful in college and the need to do something. Successful in this context means being retained to a second year or graduating. Riley said this decline demonstrates there are many men who aren't earning as much as they could in their communities.

Riley said many men in the community aren't earning money at their full potential. She cited statistics showing men seeking post-secondary educational opportunities and those not graduating.

The total undergraduate enrollment for men in the country fell 8.9 percent in spring 2021 compared to spring 2020, according to a Sept. 27 article from Inside Higher Ed, a Washington, D.C.-based news website dedicated to higher education. The article, which cited data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, said women enrollment dropped 4 % during the same time.

This period also saw enrollment for Black men drop 14.3 % while enrollment for Black women fell 6.9 %, the article states.

"Men of color enrolled at particularly low rates amid a pandemic in which Black students and their families disproportionately suffered from infections, job loss and financial strains," the article states.

Riley said it's imperative for the university to create activities, programs and resources supporting men and their success on campus.

Blue, who is Black, said Men of Excellence provides programming for all male students. Participants this semester hear guest speakers, work on professional development and are exposed to campus resources, as well as mental health and the male psyche discussions.

"Looking at the student holistically is how we want to actually service our students," Blue said.

Blue said the university is raising money through a crowdfunding campaign to provide assistance for the initiative. The money will be used for programming and to purchase professional clothes to help students get used to wearing them.

Riley said the program doesn't qualify for some of the money student organizations receive because not all students qualify for it, hence the crowdfunding campaign.

The money raised through the crowdfunding campaign will be administered through the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Foundation.

The online platform for the campaign says the initiative will run through Nov. 15. It lists the goal for the campaign at $10,000. The campaign had raised $3,270 from 39 donors as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Terisa Riley

John Blue