Free tree giveaway set for Oct. 28 in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA -- The City of Bella Vista is hosting a tree giveaway to Bella Vista residents starting at 8 a.m. Oct. 28 in the parking lot of the city's Community Development office located at 616 W. Lancashire Blvd.

This will be a drive-through event.

Trees and shrubs of various species will be available until noon or until they are gone. Bella Vista residents who provide proof of residency with a current utility bill can get one tree per household.

The trees have been provided through a grant from the Walton Family Foundation as part of a larger regional project to help increase and diversify the area's tree canopy.

For questions, call City Hall at 479-876-1255.