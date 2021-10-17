Governors view new Old State House exhibit

First lady Susan and Gov. Asa Hutchinson -- along with former governors and their families -- were on hand Sept. 30 for a special viewing of the Governors of Arkansas exhibit at the Old State House Museum.

"It is so well done and so integral to the compelling story of our state through the lens of executive leadership. And it illustrates the personalities, campaign tools, even hobbies of the individuals that have led Arkansas," Secretary of the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Stacy Hurst said.

Gov. Hutchinson acknowledged former Arkansas governors and their families who were in attendance and also spoke about the exhibit. "I know we can't compete with the first ladies exhibit," he said about the recently renovated and popular display of first ladies' gowns, "though we're still fairly interesting."

The governor also noted that he thought it was wonderful the exhibit wasn't just about the governors' years of governing. "I think it's important to see the human side as well as the official side."

The exhibit is open to the public.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins