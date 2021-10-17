Hogs fall from AP Top 25

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll Sunday following its third consecutive loss.

The Razorbacks, who were ranked 17th for their 38-23 home loss to Auburn, are second among teams receiving votes in this week's poll. Auburn, which fell from the rankings last week, rejoined the poll this week at No. 19.

Arkansas (4-3, 1-3 SEC) reached No. 8 in the poll three weeks ago following a win over then-No. 7 Texas A&M. The Razorbacks' three losses have been to teams ranked this week — No. 1 Georgia, No. 12 Ole Miss and Auburn.

The SEC has six teams ranked this week. Alabama is ranked fourth, Kentucky is ranked 15th and Texas A&M is ranked 17th.

Arkansas is scheduled to play Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.