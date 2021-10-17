Happy birthday (Oct. 17): A birthday boon comes in the form of an exciting offer. Whether you take it or not, you will be changed for the better by it. The weeks to come feature free-flowing communication and bonding with your favorite people. You protect and care for your loved ones who, in turn, include you among their favorite and most trusted.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It's early in the game, but the little wins and losses along the way will still make a difference to your end result. What matters more than any single move is your determination to see this through.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): To get things done your way at the price you'd prefer would be wonderful, but it's not in the offering. The good news is that the compromise that is in the offering will be better in the end anyway.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Today plays out a lot like your usual day, only happier. There's no single reason for this rise in mood. The best part about it is that feeling this way will lead to more of the same. Lucky you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The good thing about restlessness is its indiscriminate impetus to move. It comes with a feeling that anywhere is better than here; this makes the decision easier. Just go.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll be a safe place for someone to land, a confidante, a defender, a reliable agent of justice and more. You'll embody the noble characteristics that will come to define you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The difference between a loan and a gift is one should be repaid literally and the other should be repaid indirectly. In this light, you'd rather deal in loans. The expectations, being clear-cut, are more easily fulfilled.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): As an exciting person, you realized long ago that if you're bored with your work, the product of that work will be boring. Spicing it up for you brings excitement to the world.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Enjoy the lightness of being that comes with the day. You approach your work with a smile, and your responsibilities seem like a privilege. You are freed from the need to win love or gain approval.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Everyone likes to be right. However, you prefer to do it quietly today so as not to attract challengers, competition, controversy, jealousy or anything else that comes with being in the power position.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The magician's secret is to control the focus of others and do hidden work while people are focused elsewhere. You'll follow the principle today, working behind the scenes to make something wonderful happen.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you can say that you helped someone make progress, lessened their load or lightened their mood, you will count this as a great day. Doing those things forwards every goal you have.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll go forward in another mode that's not better or worse, just different. You're like James Bond at the mountain's edge, ditching the snowmobile to grab onto the rope ladder of a helicopter.

LUCKY JUPITER FLIES STRAIGHT

When you feel lucky, you are lucky. Good fortune is all in the interpretation. Most events are neutral. If someone wanted it to happen and it did, that person interprets the event as lucky, while another person on the same scene could have an entirely different take. Jupiter goes direct, the sun squares Pluto and the Pisces moon feels it all.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

Both Jupiter and Mercury go direct in this last week of the Libra sun. Then, the moon is full in Aries to turn the intensity up a notch or seven.

Everyone has a unique mood set point and a circle of tolerance within those moods. The intensity level in which you can process a mood extends equally in every direction. So, you will never hit an emotional high unless you can also handle its equal and opposite emotional low. This may be a helpful thing to remember as you are experiencing feelings that are more extreme. There’s a strong case to be made for placing yourself in circumstances conducive of a temperate emotional tone. Can you stick to the middle? The extreme highs and lows are interesting, but the middle is a very productive place to be.

Mars and Pluto square off to pose an interesting question about what it is you think you deserve. The current societal trend is toward an overblown sense of entitlement, and those who suffer from the malady are easy to spot. Not so easily detected are those who lack a healthy sense of entitlement, as their deficiency has them ducking under the radar, giving too much and asking too little. If you fall into the category, consider moving yourself out of it.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Grammy Award-winner Eminem was initially rejected by fellow rappers, adding fuel to his drive and forming a style that catapulted him to the top of the music charts. Discord is highly upsetting to Libras, who thrive in harmonious conditions. In the case of a difficult domestic scene and hard living conditions, Libra’s saving grace is the ability to turn the problems into artistic expression.