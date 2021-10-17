Incorporations

Benton County

Welcome Inn Management LLC, Natalie Edwards Gebhart, 7 Tiverton Lane, Bella Vista

One East Center Condominiums Property Owners Association Inc., Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

Welcome Inn Properties LLC, Natalie Edwards Gebhart, 7 Tiverton Lane, Bella Vista

Ross and Co. Construction Inc., Tamara Picazo, 1505 Main St., Centerton

Maple Park DRB Properties LLC, Christopher Woodard, 234 S.W. Seventh St., Suite 108, Bentonville

Crust & Crumb Inc., Janae Burns, 17838 Old Springtown Road, Gentry

Tory Plays LLC, Tory James, 707 N. 22nd Place, Rogers

Andees Servies LLC, Jonathan Wade Jones, 4 Kirkoswald Lane, Bella Vista

The Casey Homestead LLC, Roberta Casey, 17412 Robinson Road, Siloam Springs

Jahnneliz Marie APRN PLLC, Jahnneliz Marie Perez, 1424 Park St., Lowell

Barn & Butcher LLC, Roberta Casey, 17412 Robinson Road, Siloam Springs

Cinco Cientos Inc., Eric Vaughn, 3511 S.E. J St., Suite 9, No. 122, Bentonville

Creative Layouts LLC, Coty Marie Latham, 21860 U.S. 62, Garfield

CEW Landscape LLC, Chad Eugene Walters, 206 S. Brandon St., Lowell

Timbercrest Solutions LLC, Neil Victor Braddy, 602 Lyndal Lane, Bentonville

PDS Electric LLC, Derek Peyton Hillis, 308 S.W. 24th St., Suite 6, Bentonville

WRP Development LLC, Elizabeth Renteria, 3301 S Market St., Suite 211, Rogers

Mallard Enterprises LLC, Benjamin D. Mallard, 306 Birkshire Road, Cave Springs

Ramirez Trucking LLC, David Ramirez, 2704 N. Fourth St., Rogers

SVJS LLC, Sivapadmaja Sabbireddy, 4300 S.W. Nativestone St., Bentonville

JSKW Advisory LLC, Jeffrey S. Kinard, 26 Clevedon Circle, Bella Vista

Reliant Realty LLC, Alberto Gomez, 3004 N. 15th Place, Rogers

Emmanuel Holding LLC, Marina Rivas, 404 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Jaum Jaum Consulting LLC, Larry Vernon, 4600 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Apt. 409, Rogers

Neighborhood Storage LLC, Jeffrey Thompson Alliston, 11681 Mill Dam Court, Bentonville

BV POA Inc., Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers

BV Bike HOA Inc., Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers

Coty Nichols Enterprises LLC, Coty Nichols, 1116 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 152, Bentonville

TE LRT I49 LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

Lindsey Dickey Photography LLC, Lindsey Renee Dickey, 641 N. E St., Rogers

Miraflores Restaurant LLC, Reina Sandoval, 1845 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Takbo USA Inc., Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers

Thunderstone LLC, Chadd E. Murphy, 4008 S.W. Flagstone Blvd., Bentonville

Lmk3 @ Fairmount LLC, Gary Michael Gray, 14177 Fairmount Road, Siloam Springs

Lmk3 @ Siloam LLC, Gary Michael Gray, 14177 Fairmount Road, Siloam Springs

Sidetracked Venture LLC, Janell Bolain-Gerbitz, 16444 Hickory Drive, Rogers

Artis Consulting LLC, Danny Artis, 2303 S.W. Pawnee St., Bentonville

W Barbershop NWA LLC, Daniel Henriquez Aponte, 709 Quartzite Ave., Lowell

2 Trees Investments LLC, Mike B. Jackson, 210 W. Alpine St., Siloam Springs

Neon Cactus LLC, Brianna Marie Higgins, 1390 Hutchinson St., Pea Ridge

Deccan Holdings Inc., Mark Palfreeman, 809 S.W. A St., Bentonville

Martin Commercial & Residential Cleaning Services LLC, Jose W. Sanabria Zamora, 3730 Macintosh Way, Bentonville

Trailhouse Properties LLC, Julia Byrum, 200 N.W. O St., Bentonville

CDS Motorsports LLC, William R. Mullen, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

RVDMMD LLC, William R. Mullen, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suitete 900, Rogers

Williams Investments NWA LLC, Victoria Williams, 213 W. Monroe Ave., Suite L, Lowell

Bike School LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

Global SFR - AR LLC, Melissa Sims, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 840, Rogers

406 NW 4th Street LLC, Betty R. Flynt, 1118 N.W. H St., Bentonville

Urban Samurai Solutions LLC, Marco Timothy Clark, 3511 S.E. J St., No. 9, Bentonville

Milk Something Good LLC, Jovita Hernandez, 18765 Huntington Drive, Gravette

HBL Handcrafted LLC, Brittany Hudson, 2506 N.W. Linebarger Lane, Bentonville

Kurves By Kate LLC, Kate Suda Phonsyry, 20 Ludlow Circle, Bella Vista

KT Bike LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

Gilded Shimmer Soaps LLC, Bobbie Marie Beidleman, 1022 Tarah Knolls Circle, Centerton

Arkansas Professional Anesthesia LLC, Julie Renee Belk, 18 Waterside Lane, Bella Vista

Madkey LLC, David Dykema, 2410 S. Eighth St., Rogers

E&J Finance LLC, Kyle James White, 4507 W. Buckeye Drive, Rogers

Atro LLC, Carrie Hardy, 5508 S. Lancaster Drive, Rogers

Oakershan LTD Co., Michael J. Barry, 6 Dayne Lane, Bentonville

Oakwood Pet Tails Of Hope, Andrea Strecker, 2301 Oakwood Ave., Bentonville

Ash Eisa Consulting, LLC, Rebecca B. Hurst, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

Eisa Family LLC, Rebecca B. Hurst, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

Peridot Hair Co. LLC, Haley Alayne Machen-Brotherton, 4101 W. Huntington Drive, No. 2208, Rogers

Jorgy Holdings LLC, Ronald A. Williams, 5417 Pinnacle Point Drive, Suite 402, Rogers

Carroll County

Trinity Freewill Baptist Church, Earl W. Wyatt, 25 Carroll 804, Green Forest

Marga Gardens LLC, Blake Mitchell Durr, 1034 Carroll 107, Eureka Springs

The Village At Red Bud Valley Property Owners Association, Donna J. Holt-Gay, 369 Carroll 340, Eureka Springs

Madison County

Three Aces Acres LLC, Jennifer Lee Couch, 534 Madison 7875, Wesley

Country Boys ATV/UTV Repair LLC, Bobby Guillory, 2942 Madison 8001, Hindsville

Bull Of The Woods Farms LLC, Dennis G. Chism, 507 Madison 7455, Hindsville

Madison Creek Ranch LLC, Noel Lally, 130 Worley St., Huntsville

Washington County

Simpson Retrievers LLC, Jason Simpson, 2237 Brookview St., Elkins

CGS Beauty LLC, Crystal G. Stallings, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

TGE Bass Reeves Film LLC, Giovanni Jackson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Leave It To Beaver Travel Agency LLC, Matthew Beaver, 389 Rock St., Apt. 106, Springdale

The Come Up LLC, Brittany Day, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

All Qualitylsk LLC, Lisa Karen Allison, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Stokes Group Enterprise LC, Christione Stokes, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Halsey Harpole LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale

Solis Studios LLC, Enrique Solis, 6257 Cord Ave., Springdale

Kencarol LLC, Jimmy Dykes, 1816 Windsor Ave., Springdale

M&B Property Holdings LLC, Megan L. Lahay, 385 N. Vaughan Road, Fayetteville

Monique B. Jones Consulting LLC, Monique B. Jones, 2620 N. Westminster Drive, Fayetteville

Randy's Construction LLC, Eduardo H. Ramirez, 1501 S. West End St., Suite E, Springdale

Missy's All-In-One Shop LLC, Rolonda Meadors, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

A1 Excavating & Utilities LLC, Justin Glover, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

ArtxanreckezLLC, Anreckez Daniels, 597 E. Miracle Drive, No. 1, Fayetteville

Ginuwin Creations Inc., Virginia Matin, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Worth Design LLC, Lee P. Porter, 101 E. Ninth St., Fayetteville

Brothers Transports LLC, Huester Barton Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Stripe-A-Lot LLC, Shauna Starnes, 463 N. 54th Ave., No. 1, Fayetteville

Le Roi Marc LLC, Demarcus Antonio Kincade, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

KOB Property Management LLC, Jose Alfredo Buenrostro, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Creando LLC, Jason Alexander Rowland, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Angel's Estates LLC, Bradley Lamar Pondexter, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Legacy Land Ventures LLC, Tonya Leflore-Douglas, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Crestline Branding & Marketing Services LLC, David Dallas, 3608 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 201, Fayetteville

Sammie Lou's Pristine Cleaning LLC, Samantha Antonette Sanders, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Sawney Construction LLC, Wesley Sawney, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Titan Investment Rentals LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

VC Trucking Solutions LLC, Scott M. Lar, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale

Stirling Vista LLC, Denton Woods, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale

Kanzencards LLC, Cadence Howell, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

LMC Insulation LLC, Cynthia Michaud, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Books Make Me Brainy LLC, Kristen Surber, 1204 S. Pepper Tree Lane, Fayetteville

Mayfield Mercantile LLC, Tanner L. Keeney, 20815 Pug Gayer Road, Fayetteville

Green Acres Leasing Of Fayetteville LLC, Rayburn W. Green, 234 E. Millsap Road, Suite 200, Fayetteville

Read Psychotherapy NWA PLLC, Laura Tarvin, 1000 E. Missouri Way, Fayetteville

Admiral Holdings LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Ozark Scent LLC, Alexa Brach, 2104 Blueberry Lane, Springdale

The Chimney Guys LLC, Joseph A. Johnson Rector, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

CPR Meat Processors LLC, Raymond Doyle Towler, 11668 Frisco Drive, Farmington

Thanks For The Moment Naya Maria LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

The Script House LLC, Whitney Throop, 2123 Hidden Meadows St., Elkins

Shiloh's Counseling & Wellness LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Nebula Consulting LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Down South Logistics LLC, Daniel Hernandez, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Adventure With The Terrills LLC, Trenton Terrill, 2635 E. Dewberry Court, Fayetteville

Flats At Sofay LLC, Max Deitchler, 2924 N. Old Wire Road, Fayetteville

O3011990Buniquestylez LLC, Deborah Troup, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

White Line Trans LLC, Daniel Shipley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Abeyta Inovations LLC, Patrick Mason Abeyta, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

BGP Technology Consulting LLC, Jonathan Andrew Spillers, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

K&S Coffee LLC, Kaitlyn Schemel, 3999 Laural Ridge, Springdale

1353 Woodworking Concepts LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Resilient Transitions LLC, Huong Mary Chu, 415 Via Siena Ave., Suite C, Tontitown

Elktek Consulting LLC, Brian Eric Todd, 1259 Van Brunt Road, Fayetteville

Jawjr Consulting LLC, Angela Rainey, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Baja Ozarks LLC, Tania Paola Mahoney-Vazquez, 2451 E. Elaine Ave., Fayetteville

Ozarc Commercial&Industrial Services LLC, Nicholas Logan Stringer, 22600 Mayfield Road, Fayetteville

American Fernando USA, Star Jesus Vanallen, 545 E. Whitefish Bay, Apt. 3, Fayetteville

Knight Halbert LLP, Charles Edward Halbert III, 745 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 201, Fayetteville

KHCS Creative LLC, Kathryn Humphrey, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Jem Painting LLC, Jose D. Martinez, 419 Village Lane, Springdale

T Rex United Construction LLC, Ramon Gochi, 3512 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale

Kerr Consolidated Properties LLC, David Kerr, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Torres Homes & Properties LLC, Alejandro Torres, 2872 Greenwich St., Springdale

Dixon, Bender & Son's Logistics LLC, Rommie Dixon, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Smileys Transportation LLC, Shawn Stone, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

South Land Home Inspections LLC, Tyler Nalls, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

New Era 1 Logistics LLC, Michael C. Avant, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Drop Ship Good Deals Inc., Nick Tswvnyaj Her, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

JRG Gray Management LLC, Joseph R. Gray, 2949 N. Point Circle, Suite 2, Fayetteville

RBT Firearms LLC, Timothy Martin, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Athletes Advantage Financial LLC, Justin Boeving, 234 E. Millsap Road, Suite 100, Fayetteville

NWAAL Johnson Duplexes LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale

Smokey Bear Trees & Rocks LLC, Jeffrey Palmer Cramer, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Rich & Young Group LLC, Andrea Young, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Alive In You Outreach, James T. Weir, 2824 Lubbock Lane, Fayetteville

Kristin H Beauty LLC, Kristin Hylton, 2594 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 1, Fayetteville

Geraldines Crochet LLC, Geraldine Childs, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

West Osage Holdings LLC, Lori Massey, 6529 E. Autumns Ridge Drive, Fayetteville

Ase Logistics & Solutions LLC, Joshua Scott, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Dream Big With Gina LLC, Gina Harper, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Nova Beauty Bar LLC, Kesha Hixon, 4584 W. New Bridge Road, Fayetteville

G.A. Cleaning & Remodeling LLC, Gabriela Ayala, 1527 Tumbleweed Drive, Springdale

Fast Clean Juliana LLC, Lilia Hinojosa, 1764 Candy Apple St., Springdale

Clem Trucking LLC, Penny Michelle Patton, 312 E. South St., Lincoln

Your Wire Guys LLC, Johnathan Wilson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Next Generation Electric LLC, Claye Sherrill, 3170 Eaglecrest Circle, Springdale

American Harlequin Miniature Pinscher Club LLC, Janice Lea Burns, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Bdconvey LLC, Burchett Deon Collier, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

JKE Family Fun Entertainment Inc., Stephanie Porter, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Official Narrow LLC, Jordan Schmitt, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Cadence Ridge LLC, Marcus W. Van Pelt, 6081 Nancys Vista, Springdale

Cadence Plaza, LLC, Marcus W. Van Pelt, 6081 Nancys Vista, Springdale

Greystone Storage LLC, John W. Hendricks, 2736 Wilson Lane, Fayetteville

Shae Shamanic LLC, Shae Maranna House, 19876 Blue Springs Road, Springdale

Emerging Fuel Group LLC, Rayburn W. Green, 234 E. Millsap Road, Suite 200, Fayetteville

Woody Smokes LLC, Rebecca L. Wood, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Buchanan's Collectables LLC, Dominque Buchanan, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Jmax Ventures LLC, Regina R. Conley, 4670 E. Maywood Road, Fayetteville

Prepmor Insurance Group LLC, Morece Ford, 3756 Jackson Springs Lane, Springdale

Jenny Flanagan LLC, Jenny Flanagan, 3633 W. McLaren Drive, Fayetteville

Sharp Online Marketing Group LLC, Brandi Sharp, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Spiller Trucking And Dirt Work LLC, Chandler Spillar, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville.