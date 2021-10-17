Incorporations

Benton County
Welcome Inn Management LLC, Natalie Edwards Gebhart, 7 Tiverton Lane, Bella Vista
One East Center Condominiums Property Owners Association Inc., Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
Welcome Inn Properties LLC, Natalie Edwards Gebhart, 7 Tiverton Lane, Bella Vista
Ross and Co. Construction Inc., Tamara Picazo, 1505 Main St., Centerton
Maple Park DRB Properties LLC, Christopher Woodard, 234 S.W. Seventh St., Suite 108, Bentonville
Crust & Crumb Inc., Janae Burns, 17838 Old Springtown Road, Gentry
Tory Plays LLC, Tory James, 707 N. 22nd Place, Rogers
Andees Servies LLC, Jonathan Wade Jones, 4 Kirkoswald Lane, Bella Vista
The Casey Homestead LLC, Roberta Casey, 17412 Robinson Road, Siloam Springs
Jahnneliz Marie APRN PLLC, Jahnneliz Marie Perez, 1424 Park St., Lowell
Barn & Butcher LLC, Roberta Casey, 17412 Robinson Road, Siloam Springs
Cinco Cientos Inc., Eric Vaughn, 3511 S.E. J St., Suite 9, No. 122, Bentonville
Creative Layouts LLC, Coty Marie Latham, 21860 U.S. 62, Garfield
CEW Landscape LLC, Chad Eugene Walters, 206 S. Brandon St., Lowell
Timbercrest Solutions LLC, Neil Victor Braddy, 602 Lyndal Lane, Bentonville
PDS Electric LLC, Derek Peyton Hillis, 308 S.W. 24th St., Suite 6, Bentonville
WRP Development LLC, Elizabeth Renteria, 3301 S Market St., Suite 211, Rogers
Mallard Enterprises LLC, Benjamin D. Mallard, 306 Birkshire Road, Cave Springs
Ramirez Trucking LLC, David Ramirez, 2704 N. Fourth St., Rogers
SVJS LLC, Sivapadmaja Sabbireddy, 4300 S.W. Nativestone St., Bentonville
JSKW Advisory LLC, Jeffrey S. Kinard, 26 Clevedon Circle, Bella Vista
Reliant Realty LLC, Alberto Gomez, 3004 N. 15th Place, Rogers
Emmanuel Holding LLC, Marina Rivas, 404 S. Eighth St., Rogers
Jaum Jaum Consulting LLC, Larry Vernon, 4600 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Apt. 409, Rogers
Neighborhood Storage LLC, Jeffrey Thompson Alliston, 11681 Mill Dam Court, Bentonville
BV POA Inc., Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers
BV Bike HOA Inc., Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers
Coty Nichols Enterprises LLC, Coty Nichols, 1116 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 152, Bentonville
TE LRT I49 LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
Lindsey Dickey Photography LLC, Lindsey Renee Dickey, 641 N. E St., Rogers
Miraflores Restaurant LLC, Reina Sandoval, 1845 S. Eighth St., Rogers
Takbo USA Inc., Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers
Thunderstone LLC, Chadd E. Murphy, 4008 S.W. Flagstone Blvd., Bentonville
Lmk3 @ Fairmount LLC, Gary Michael Gray, 14177 Fairmount Road, Siloam Springs
Lmk3 @ Siloam LLC, Gary Michael Gray, 14177 Fairmount Road, Siloam Springs
Sidetracked Venture LLC, Janell Bolain-Gerbitz, 16444 Hickory Drive, Rogers
Artis Consulting LLC, Danny Artis, 2303 S.W. Pawnee St., Bentonville
W Barbershop NWA LLC, Daniel Henriquez Aponte, 709 Quartzite Ave., Lowell
2 Trees Investments LLC, Mike B. Jackson, 210 W. Alpine St., Siloam Springs
Neon Cactus LLC, Brianna Marie Higgins, 1390 Hutchinson St., Pea Ridge
Deccan Holdings Inc., Mark Palfreeman, 809 S.W. A St., Bentonville
Martin Commercial & Residential Cleaning Services LLC, Jose W. Sanabria Zamora, 3730 Macintosh Way, Bentonville
Trailhouse Properties LLC, Julia Byrum, 200 N.W. O St., Bentonville
CDS Motorsports LLC, William R. Mullen, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
RVDMMD LLC, William R. Mullen, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suitete 900, Rogers
Williams Investments NWA LLC, Victoria Williams, 213 W. Monroe Ave., Suite L, Lowell
Bike School LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
Global SFR - AR LLC, Melissa Sims, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 840, Rogers
406 NW 4th Street LLC, Betty R. Flynt, 1118 N.W. H St., Bentonville
Urban Samurai Solutions LLC, Marco Timothy Clark, 3511 S.E. J St., No. 9, Bentonville
Milk Something Good LLC, Jovita Hernandez, 18765 Huntington Drive, Gravette
HBL Handcrafted LLC, Brittany Hudson, 2506 N.W. Linebarger Lane, Bentonville
Kurves By Kate LLC, Kate Suda Phonsyry, 20 Ludlow Circle, Bella Vista
KT Bike LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
Gilded Shimmer Soaps LLC, Bobbie Marie Beidleman, 1022 Tarah Knolls Circle, Centerton
Arkansas Professional Anesthesia LLC, Julie Renee Belk, 18 Waterside Lane, Bella Vista
Madkey LLC, David Dykema, 2410 S. Eighth St., Rogers
E&J Finance LLC, Kyle James White, 4507 W. Buckeye Drive, Rogers
Atro LLC, Carrie Hardy, 5508 S. Lancaster Drive, Rogers
Oakershan LTD Co., Michael J. Barry, 6 Dayne Lane, Bentonville
Oakwood Pet Tails Of Hope, Andrea Strecker, 2301 Oakwood Ave., Bentonville
Ash Eisa Consulting, LLC, Rebecca B. Hurst, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
Eisa Family LLC, Rebecca B. Hurst, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
Peridot Hair Co. LLC, Haley Alayne Machen-Brotherton, 4101 W. Huntington Drive, No. 2208, Rogers
Jorgy Holdings LLC, Ronald A. Williams, 5417 Pinnacle Point Drive, Suite 402, Rogers
Carroll County
Trinity Freewill Baptist Church, Earl W. Wyatt, 25 Carroll 804, Green Forest
Marga Gardens LLC, Blake Mitchell Durr, 1034 Carroll 107, Eureka Springs
The Village At Red Bud Valley Property Owners Association, Donna J. Holt-Gay, 369 Carroll 340, Eureka Springs
Madison County
Three Aces Acres LLC, Jennifer Lee Couch, 534 Madison 7875, Wesley
Country Boys ATV/UTV Repair LLC, Bobby Guillory, 2942 Madison 8001, Hindsville
Bull Of The Woods Farms LLC, Dennis G. Chism, 507 Madison 7455, Hindsville
Madison Creek Ranch LLC, Noel Lally, 130 Worley St., Huntsville
Washington County
Simpson Retrievers LLC, Jason Simpson, 2237 Brookview St., Elkins
CGS Beauty LLC, Crystal G. Stallings, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
TGE Bass Reeves Film LLC, Giovanni Jackson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Leave It To Beaver Travel Agency LLC, Matthew Beaver, 389 Rock St., Apt. 106, Springdale
The Come Up LLC, Brittany Day, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
All Qualitylsk LLC, Lisa Karen Allison, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Stokes Group Enterprise LC, Christione Stokes, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Halsey Harpole LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale
Solis Studios LLC, Enrique Solis, 6257 Cord Ave., Springdale
Kencarol LLC, Jimmy Dykes, 1816 Windsor Ave., Springdale
M&B Property Holdings LLC, Megan L. Lahay, 385 N. Vaughan Road, Fayetteville
Monique B. Jones Consulting LLC, Monique B. Jones, 2620 N. Westminster Drive, Fayetteville
Randy's Construction LLC, Eduardo H. Ramirez, 1501 S. West End St., Suite E, Springdale
Missy's All-In-One Shop LLC, Rolonda Meadors, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
A1 Excavating & Utilities LLC, Justin Glover, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
ArtxanreckezLLC, Anreckez Daniels, 597 E. Miracle Drive, No. 1, Fayetteville
Ginuwin Creations Inc., Virginia Matin, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Worth Design LLC, Lee P. Porter, 101 E. Ninth St., Fayetteville
Brothers Transports LLC, Huester Barton Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Stripe-A-Lot LLC, Shauna Starnes, 463 N. 54th Ave., No. 1, Fayetteville
Le Roi Marc LLC, Demarcus Antonio Kincade, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
KOB Property Management LLC, Jose Alfredo Buenrostro, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Creando LLC, Jason Alexander Rowland, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Angel's Estates LLC, Bradley Lamar Pondexter, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Legacy Land Ventures LLC, Tonya Leflore-Douglas, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Crestline Branding & Marketing Services LLC, David Dallas, 3608 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 201, Fayetteville
Sammie Lou's Pristine Cleaning LLC, Samantha Antonette Sanders, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Sawney Construction LLC, Wesley Sawney, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Titan Investment Rentals LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
VC Trucking Solutions LLC, Scott M. Lar, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale
Stirling Vista LLC, Denton Woods, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale
Kanzencards LLC, Cadence Howell, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
LMC Insulation LLC, Cynthia Michaud, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Books Make Me Brainy LLC, Kristen Surber, 1204 S. Pepper Tree Lane, Fayetteville
Mayfield Mercantile LLC, Tanner L. Keeney, 20815 Pug Gayer Road, Fayetteville
Green Acres Leasing Of Fayetteville LLC, Rayburn W. Green, 234 E. Millsap Road, Suite 200, Fayetteville
Read Psychotherapy NWA PLLC, Laura Tarvin, 1000 E. Missouri Way, Fayetteville
Admiral Holdings LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Ozark Scent LLC, Alexa Brach, 2104 Blueberry Lane, Springdale
The Chimney Guys LLC, Joseph A. Johnson Rector, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
CPR Meat Processors LLC, Raymond Doyle Towler, 11668 Frisco Drive, Farmington
Thanks For The Moment Naya Maria LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
The Script House LLC, Whitney Throop, 2123 Hidden Meadows St., Elkins
Shiloh's Counseling & Wellness LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Nebula Consulting LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Down South Logistics LLC, Daniel Hernandez, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Adventure With The Terrills LLC, Trenton Terrill, 2635 E. Dewberry Court, Fayetteville
Flats At Sofay LLC, Max Deitchler, 2924 N. Old Wire Road, Fayetteville
O3011990Buniquestylez LLC, Deborah Troup, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
White Line Trans LLC, Daniel Shipley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Abeyta Inovations LLC, Patrick Mason Abeyta, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
BGP Technology Consulting LLC, Jonathan Andrew Spillers, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
K&S Coffee LLC, Kaitlyn Schemel, 3999 Laural Ridge, Springdale
1353 Woodworking Concepts LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Resilient Transitions LLC, Huong Mary Chu, 415 Via Siena Ave., Suite C, Tontitown
Elktek Consulting LLC, Brian Eric Todd, 1259 Van Brunt Road, Fayetteville
Jawjr Consulting LLC, Angela Rainey, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Baja Ozarks LLC, Tania Paola Mahoney-Vazquez, 2451 E. Elaine Ave., Fayetteville
Ozarc Commercial&Industrial Services LLC, Nicholas Logan Stringer, 22600 Mayfield Road, Fayetteville
American Fernando USA, Star Jesus Vanallen, 545 E. Whitefish Bay, Apt. 3, Fayetteville
Knight Halbert LLP, Charles Edward Halbert III, 745 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 201, Fayetteville
KHCS Creative LLC, Kathryn Humphrey, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Jem Painting LLC, Jose D. Martinez, 419 Village Lane, Springdale
T Rex United Construction LLC, Ramon Gochi, 3512 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale
Kerr Consolidated Properties LLC, David Kerr, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Torres Homes & Properties LLC, Alejandro Torres, 2872 Greenwich St., Springdale
Dixon, Bender & Son's Logistics LLC, Rommie Dixon, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Smileys Transportation LLC, Shawn Stone, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
South Land Home Inspections LLC, Tyler Nalls, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
New Era 1 Logistics LLC, Michael C. Avant, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Drop Ship Good Deals Inc., Nick Tswvnyaj Her, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
JRG Gray Management LLC, Joseph R. Gray, 2949 N. Point Circle, Suite 2, Fayetteville
RBT Firearms LLC, Timothy Martin, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Athletes Advantage Financial LLC, Justin Boeving, 234 E. Millsap Road, Suite 100, Fayetteville
NWAAL Johnson Duplexes LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale
Smokey Bear Trees & Rocks LLC, Jeffrey Palmer Cramer, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Rich & Young Group LLC, Andrea Young, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Alive In You Outreach, James T. Weir, 2824 Lubbock Lane, Fayetteville
Kristin H Beauty LLC, Kristin Hylton, 2594 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 1, Fayetteville
Geraldines Crochet LLC, Geraldine Childs, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
West Osage Holdings LLC, Lori Massey, 6529 E. Autumns Ridge Drive, Fayetteville
Ase Logistics & Solutions LLC, Joshua Scott, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Dream Big With Gina LLC, Gina Harper, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Nova Beauty Bar LLC, Kesha Hixon, 4584 W. New Bridge Road, Fayetteville
G.A. Cleaning & Remodeling LLC, Gabriela Ayala, 1527 Tumbleweed Drive, Springdale
Fast Clean Juliana LLC, Lilia Hinojosa, 1764 Candy Apple St., Springdale
Clem Trucking LLC, Penny Michelle Patton, 312 E. South St., Lincoln
Your Wire Guys LLC, Johnathan Wilson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Next Generation Electric LLC, Claye Sherrill, 3170 Eaglecrest Circle, Springdale
American Harlequin Miniature Pinscher Club LLC, Janice Lea Burns, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Bdconvey LLC, Burchett Deon Collier, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
JKE Family Fun Entertainment Inc., Stephanie Porter, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Official Narrow LLC, Jordan Schmitt, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Cadence Ridge LLC, Marcus W. Van Pelt, 6081 Nancys Vista, Springdale
Cadence Plaza, LLC, Marcus W. Van Pelt, 6081 Nancys Vista, Springdale
Greystone Storage LLC, John W. Hendricks, 2736 Wilson Lane, Fayetteville
Shae Shamanic LLC, Shae Maranna House, 19876 Blue Springs Road, Springdale
Emerging Fuel Group LLC, Rayburn W. Green, 234 E. Millsap Road, Suite 200, Fayetteville
Woody Smokes LLC, Rebecca L. Wood, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Buchanan's Collectables LLC, Dominque Buchanan, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Jmax Ventures LLC, Regina R. Conley, 4670 E. Maywood Road, Fayetteville
Prepmor Insurance Group LLC, Morece Ford, 3756 Jackson Springs Lane, Springdale
Jenny Flanagan LLC, Jenny Flanagan, 3633 W. McLaren Drive, Fayetteville
Sharp Online Marketing Group LLC, Brandi Sharp, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Spiller Trucking And Dirt Work LLC, Chandler Spillar, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville.