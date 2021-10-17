Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 10-17-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• LAUGH N LEARN CHILDCARE CENTER, 2100 S. Blake St. Date of inspection Oct. 12. Observed commercially packaged foods in refrigerator opened and held for more than 24 hours with no date marking. Food prepared and held for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded for a maximum of 7 days. Opened commercially packaged foods were date marked during inspection. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

• L.A. DAVIS - ARAMARK, 1301 L.A. Davis Prexy Drive. Date of inspection Oct. 11. Observation: Walk in cooler was not holding proper temperature. [List food item(s), temperature, and unit] Corrective Action: Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

• ST. LUKE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 32 School St. Date of inspection Oct. 11. Observation: Establishment needs test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

• STAR BUCKS - ARAMARK, 1301 L.A. Davis Prexy Drive, SLOT 4901. Date of inspection Oct. 11. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Wiping cloths were placed in sanitizing solution during time of inspection.

• TASTY TREATS, mobile, 2911 W. 13th Ave. Date of inspection Oct. 11. Observation: Observed utensil storage unclean. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

• MCDONALD'S, 107 S. Blake St. Date of inspection into complaint Oct. 16. No violations observed during time of inspection.

• CHICKEN HOUSE #2, 2510 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection Oct. 8. Wiping cloths must be kept in a sanitize solution. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

• L.L. OWEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 3605 Oakwood Road. Date of inspection Sept. 30. Observation: Observed cooler out of temperature. Corrective Action: Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

• L.L. OWEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 3605 Oakwood Road. Date of follow-up inspection Oct. 8. Al violations corrected during time of inspection.

• SUPER 8, 3008 Market St. Date of inspection Oct. 8. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

• THUNDER BOWL, 1600 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection Sept. 28. Cut bell peppers (48 degrees F) and ranch dressing (44 degrees F) in refrigerator closest to fryers are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food reparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

• THUNDER BOWL, 1600 E. Harding Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Oct. 8. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.