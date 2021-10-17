Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for 10-17-21

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's office:

Michael Earl Mayfield Jr., 31, and Brittany Latisha Ward, 31, both of Arlington, Texas, recorded Oct. 13.

John L. Gray Jr., 55, and Angela Denise Holman, 45, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Oct. 14.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Jornetta D. Shaw v. Jarvis Shaw, granted Oct. 12.

Twanna Watson v. Kevin Watson, granted Oct. 12.

Karen Earls v. Donnie Earls Jr., granted Oct. 12.

Kenneth Banister v. Vernita Banister, granted Oct. 12.

Mansour Simpier v. Savannah Simpier, granted Oct. 13.