LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Library system's development director urges millage increase | Mayor recognizes charitable work

Library exec ties millage, offerings

The development director of the Central Arkansas Library System in an email to patrons Friday said the system's coming millage election will ensure that the system "will be able to continue to provide the excellent service it has been dedicated to for so long."

The millage increase failing during the Nov. 9 referendum would mean the library system is "unable to expand and might have to cut back on important programs like computer classes, storytimes, entrepreneurial training, job skills counseling, math tutoring for kids, and after-school classes," Eliza Borne wrote. "Plus you might have to wait longer to check out popular titles."

The proposed 0.5-mill increase in Little Rock would raise the city's rate of property taxes that support the library system's operations and maintenance from 3.3 mills to 3.8 mills. A mill is one-tenth of a cent.

In her email, Borne suggested the increase would boost the amount the library system receives from property taxes in Little Rock from approximately $15.7 million to $18 million annually.

Charity's founder honored with day

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. proclaimed Thursday as Rev. Hezekiah David Stewart Day in honor of Stewart's 79th birthday, according to a Twitter post from the mayor.

According to its website, Stewart and the Mount Nebo African Methodist Episcopal Church in 1978 founded The Watershed, which is dedicated to serving the needy through a food pantry and other charitable assistance.

"Growing up in Little Rock, one knows the impact of The Watershed, 'the world's first social hospital', and its leadership under Rev. Hezekiah Stewart," Scott wrote.