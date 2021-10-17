Marriage Licenses

Crawford County

Shawn Dillon Howard, 23, and Chelby Mae Mitchelle, 23, both of Alma

Larry Kristopher Vaughn, 37, and Falen Marie Vaughn, 35, both of Van Buren

Tommy Allen Baugus Jr., 53, and Samantha Jo Johnson, 38, both of Bearden, Okla.

Phillip Wayne Haney, 52, and Tammy June Bradle, 50, both of Fort Smith

Joseph Thompson Hamby, 22, and Kenley Paige Berry, 20, both of Van Buren

Nathan Randall Doyle, 27, and Charley Lynn Wilbourn, 24, both of Alma

Henry Daniel Gutierrez, 26, Uniontown, and Ashby Diana Avila Gutierrez, 26, Poteau, Okla.

Drake Alexander Sheppard, 20, Natural Dam, and Shiloh Morgayne Thompson, 22, Cedarville

Kobe Allen Blythe, 21, Fort Smith, and Emily Claire Jaggers, 21, Van Buren

Jaden Elizabeth Jackson, 20, and Ashley Nacole Denise Keeland, 27, both of Van Buren

Brennan Michael Will, 33, and Janie Marie Nonnemacher, 32, both of Van Buren

David Edward Varnell, 38, and Regina Antoinette Tucker, 38, both of Van Buren

Shannon Barrett Sheen, 52, and Anna Carole Ray, 59, both of Mountainburg

Milton Alejandro Delgado Bonilla, 41, and Magdelena Carmen Palacios, 35, both of Fort Smith

Sebastian County

Anthony Lance Teague, 41, and Amber Lynn Gindhart, 32, both of Muldrow, Okla.

Jesus Antonio Alvarado Flores, 23, and Yesenia Adelina Mayorga Mendez, 29, both of Fort Smith

Justin Bradley Franklin, 33, and Tori Alexys Medlock, 31, both of Greenwood

Curtis Wayne McChristian, 68, Fort Smith, and Lelia Joette Huckaba, 67, Spiro, Okla.

Dakota Michael Edward Sperry, 41, and Judith Ann Anderson, 57, both of Sallisaw, Okla.

Briar Mason Oliver, 20, Cove, and Lauren Kay Driver, 20, Wickes

Gregory Anderson, 52, and Dalesha Mashall Bausley, 45, both of Fort Smith

Joel Christopher Moore, 48, and Erin Kay Howard, 47, both of Fort Smith

Jason Miles Cassady, 28, and Lauren Darlene Bahsoon, 29, both of Orlando, Fla.

Joshua Justin Carty, 19, Charleston, and Hailey Nicole Hickman, 22, Fort Smith

Dakota Henry Olan Arnall, 28, and Emily Ann Taylor, 24, both of Pocola, Okla.

Daniel L. Schafer, 42, and Catherine Diane Powell, 33, both of Hackett

Daniel A. Carter, 34, and Terri Cheona Naomi McGee, 42, both of Poteau, Okla.

Zachary Alexander Inthisone, 26, and Gina Bennie Southchay, 26, both of Fort Smith

John Morgan Lightfoot, 24, and Kenia Iveth Duarte Reyes, 29, both of College Station, Texas

Skylar Marshall Wright, 21, and Sydnee Lyric Corbin Weeks, 21, both of Greenwood

Eric Jobani Cordova, 30, and Cinthia Y Salas Arredondo, 31, both of Fort Smith

Walter Andrew Mack, 71, Fort Smith, and Jimmie Carroll Herrera, 69, Northglenn, Colo.

Tyler Scott Duvall, 22, and Bheyleigh Renee Nufer, 22, both of Fort Smith

William Scott Vines, 25, and Loren Elizabeth Mathews, 23, both of Fort Smith

Braden Alec Schatz, 24, and Gabrielle Paige Smith, 23, both of Fort Smith

Jacob Hunter Liberto, 21, and Kristyn Renee Pickett, 21, both of Hartford

Kody Harlan Schuster, 33, and Heather Lynn Hilburn, 43, both of Lavaca

Eric Clayton Hefley, 34, and Lori Dawn Wade, 30, both of Fort Smith

John Paul Halleran Jr., 42, and Samaria Eunice Barralaga Galindo, 27, both of Fort Smith

John Alvin Mathews Jr., 48, and Megan Marie Blosch, 43, both of Bristow, Okla.

Robert P. Page, 40, and Chalice L. Wead, 44, both of Lavaca

Heath Stedman Doss, 49, and Mary Suzanne Browder, 47, both of Fort Smith

Manuel Ornelas Molina, 41, and Elizabeth Gomez Soto, 38, both of Oklahoma City, Okla.

James Craig Anderson, 24, and Paige Makay Reed, 21, both of Muldrow, Okla.

Basil O. Nwosu, 63, Bronx, N.Y., and Amarachi Favour Anele, 41, Tulsa, Okla.

Edmundo Javier Campana, 43, and Carmen Marie Miller, 39, both of Yukon, Okla.

Bradley Daniel Taylor, 39, and Brandi Kathryn Stone, 31, both of Lavaca

Ethan Andrew Carr, 21, and Jordan Taylor Agent, 27, both of Lawton, Okla.