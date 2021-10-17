Meeting to focus on youth violence

Arkansas Education Commissioner Johnny Key and the state Board of Education agreed Friday to convene a work session in the coming weeks to begin to address the issue of community violence by the state's youth.

Education Board member Fitz Hill of Little Rock told his board colleagues that he felt compelled to raise questions about how schools could do more to prevent youth violence. That violence has become a crisis among black males in some communities, he said. A contributing factor is that students are suspended and expelled from schools. He suggested more can be done to keep students in schools and in after-school programs, and out of trouble.

Others at the meeting said there are services available to youths, but those are not always widely known or coordinated.

"We understand the urgency," Key said and added that he would provide research and information on existing services to the board in advance of the work session.