• Hillary Clinton, along with daughter Chelsea Clinton, on Saturday morning returned to the University of California Irvine Medical Center near Los Angeles, where Bill Clinton, 75, is recovering after being treated for an infection beginning Tuesday. Accompanied by Secret Service agents, the former secretary of state and presidential candidate arrived in an SUV about 8 a.m. She made no comment. President Joe Biden on Friday night said the former president is doing fine and will be released soon. An aide to Clinton said he had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream but that he's on the mend.

• Shock rocker Alice Cooper replaced touring with tap dancing during the pandemic. The 73-year-old rock icon went from touring with Queen and playing to crowds of 95,000 to an audience of zero, and he conceded the transition was hard. "It was like coming off of a drug, because the adrenaline is your drug onstage. I mean, everybody's sober. But you miss that adrenaline, that one-on-one," he said, speaking from Charlotte, N.C. Cooper isn't a fan of Zoom and wasn't converted to online performances: "It's still flat and there's no audience. So don't try to fake it." Instead, he spent his down time with his family in Phoenix developing the unlikely new skill of tap dancing. The family conducted practices in their back yard, but despite now being able to soft-shoe, Cooper insists his new moves won't make it into his stage show. Finally back on the road, Cooper said he was "giddy going into rehearsal," adding, "I feel more home onstage than I do offstage." He's playing a number of live dates now and predicts he'll be on the road most of next year. Integral to his show are his snakes, which he says have an unpredictable nature. "The funny thing about the boa constrictors is that they have a mind of their own onstage," he said. "I just let her go wherever she's got to go and I have to improvise with where she's at. Every night it's different." Cooper said it's getting harder to travel with his serpents since they now need passports instead of permits. Could he declare a snake as a therapy animal? "I think the only difference would be that my snake might eat somebody else's therapy animal," he said, laughing. Aside from making up for lost time on tour, his latest project is a two-hour Audible Original, called "Who I Really Am: Diary of a Vampire." It's narrated by Cooper, who shares anecdotes from his life on tour along with versions of "I'm Eighteen," "School's Out" and "Poison." The tracks are acoustic, with production from longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin. Cooper said it was "really fun" to do stripped-down versions of his songs with just a guitar or a piano.

This cover image released by Audible shows "Who I Really Am: Diary of a Vampire," by Alice Cooper. (Audible via AP)