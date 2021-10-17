North Little Rock notebook: Open house set for justice center

Open house set for justice center

North Little Rock will host an open house for its new justice center Dec. 9, Mayor Terry Hartwick said.

Opening of the center, which will house the North Little Rock Police Department headquarters, has been pushed back because of construction delays.

The new police headquarters, funded by a sales tax increase approved by voters, will be in the 2600 and 2700 blocks of Poplar Street.

Concert to feature pop singer Styles

International pop star and actor Harry Styles will perform at Simmons Bank Arena on Nov. 24 as part of his "Love on Tour 2021" tour.

Styles, a former member of the boy band One Direction, will perform songs from his album "Fine Line."

Fans eager to attend will have to show proof of vaccination to gain access to the venue.

Styles, a Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, also stared in the 2017 historical epic "Dunkirk" directed by Christopher Nolan.

Christmas Parade entrants sought

North Little Rock will hold its Christmas Parade on Dec. 2.

The parade's theme will be "A Family Christmas." Those who wish to enter can complete a form and should return it to the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau by Nov. 29. Parade entries must be costumed or decorated.

Clubs, churches, businesses, schools and organizations are encouraged to participate in the parade.