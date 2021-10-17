100 years ago

Oct. 17, 1921

• PARAGOULD -- The cotton house of the Independent Gin Company, in the northeast part of the city, was destroyed by fire yesterday afternoon. About 40,000 pounds of seed cotton, valued at $5,000, burned. The cotton was the property of Lesser-Goldman Cotton Company and was insured. The building was also insured. The fire is supposed to have been caused by a match accidentally dropped by someone while unloading cotton.

50 years ago

Oct. 17, 1971

• FAYETTEVILLE -- Mark Charles Vanciel, 17, the son of a Nazarene minster, was in jail Saturday charged with attempting to bomb Old Main at the University of Arkansas here Friday night. The FBI said Vanciel was arrested Friday night near the entrance to Old Main, the oldest building at the U of A. Herbert Hoxie, the special agent in charge of the Little Rock office of the FBI, said Vanciel was being held in lieu of $100,000 bond on charges of attempting to use an incendiary device to damage a federally funded university and also with unlawful possession on a destructive device.

25 years ago

Oct. 17, 1996

• Little Rock police arrested Robert Oliver, 43, Wednesday afternoon on robbery, theft and kidnapping charges in the "home-intrusion" robbery of a 74-year-old Little Rock woman. Police are investigating whether Oliver of Little Rock is the man responsible for seven other such robberies in the city. The woman told officers that a man knocked on her door in the Leawood neighborhood about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. When she opened the door, he forced his way inside, tied her up and took property worth an undisclosed amount. After the robber left, the woman freed herself and called 911. The first officers who arrived spotted a man matching the woman's description of the robber. When the man saw officers, he turned and ran. Officers arrested Oliver after a short pursuit, police said.

10 years ago

Oct. 17, 2011

• ARKADELPHIA -- The city of Arkadelphia is working on a plan to draw college students into the downtown area and create a connector to the city's two universities. The plan would create an overlay district along the 10th Street corridor, updating zoning and making it easier for college student-friendly businesses and housing developments to fall into place along the major connector between Henderson State University, Ouachita Baptist University and the downtown district of Arkadelphia. The specifics of the overlay district are still being worked out, but without a solid funding source, it may take years to fully implement the city's vision of a bustling streetscape full of student apartments, restaurants, coffee shops and other businesses akin to those that line Dickson Street in Fayetteville.